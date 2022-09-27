  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2022 Police in tizzy afte ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Police in tizzy after citizen reveals traffic rule violations by cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DEEPAK PINTO
Published Sep 27, 2022, 9:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 9:53 pm IST
A file photo of a traffic cop regulates the movement of traffic. (Image: DC)
 A file photo of a traffic cop regulates the movement of traffic. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: While home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali appealed to the public in March of this year to take advantage of the one-time discount offered by the Hyderabad traffic police on pending challans, vehicles in his own department have several pending challans for a long time.

A Twitter message went viral on Tuesday claiming that a vehicle with the registration number TS09PA 1234 allotted to the Telangana police had outstanding challans of `6,945, including six violations for over-speeding, dangerous driving, and another challan for having tinted glass.

The Telangana police were taken aback after receiving the tweets about outstanding challans. The police immediately cleared all challans. The traffic police confirmed that the total fine amount was cleared by the police officer concerned.

However, A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner (Traffic), stated that all police vehicles were registered in the name of DGP, Telangana State, Hyderabad.

Another vehicle purportedly used by DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha K. Murthy had a pending challan. After the photos went viral, police tracked down the vehicle and discovered that it had been allotted to her. They notified her office and had the outstanding challan cleared.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad traffic police said that since 2018, Telangana police officers had cleared 11,601 pending challans and paid a fine amount of `28,85,640 to the traffic police. Ranganath also claimed that TSRTC is regularly fined for any traffic violations and that they paid `15 lakh to clear all pending challans in April. "We enforce traffic fines without exception. The fact that we are issuing challans to police and other government vehicles clearly demonstrates that we are enforcing fines against all categories of vehicles,” reasoned Ranganath.

...
Tags: hyderabad city traffic police, telangana police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Two-day drive: 3,221 auto drivers booked for traffic violations
Let's talk: Gadkari calls meeting with dissenting CMs on traffic violation fines

Latest From Nation

Edapadi K Palanisamy (Image: DC)

EPS expels veteran leader Panruti S Ramachandran

President Droupadi Murmu at the inauguration of Indian Council for Medical Research at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Virtual Foundation stone laying of Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) in Bengaluru. — By Arrangement

India will be much stronger in 2047, says President

A car wades through knee-deep water at Mozamjahi market after heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Image: DC)

Rain wrecks havoc in Hyderabad for the second day

A file photo of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi (ANI photo)

TN Governor praises Stalin, says decision on pending bills as per statute



MOST POPULAR

 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings

Supreme Court (PTI)

Sweeping raids against Popular Front of India in six states

NIA raids at Assam's Nagarbera area. (ANI)

Centre blocks 45 YouTube videos from 10 channels

Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, the information and broadcasting ministry has blocked 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels. (Representational image: Youtube)

Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

The active cases declined to 42,358 while the death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala (PTI file photo)

Hate speeches on TV: SC wants to know if govt wants to bring law to curb them

Noting that the role of the anchor is important during TV debates, the court said it's the duty of the anchor to prevent hate speeches from happening. (Photo: ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->