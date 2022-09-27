  
Heavy rains wreak havoc; traffic goes haywire in Hyderabad city

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ AND AARTI KASHYAP
Published Sep 27, 2022, 9:25 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2022, 9:47 am IST
Amid heavy rains an ambulance struggles to drive on a waterlogged road in Malakpet on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)
 Amid heavy rains an ambulance struggles to drive on a waterlogged road in Malakpet on Monday. (P. Surendra/DC)

Hyderabad: It was a rainy start to the week as Monday was marked with heavy rains in the city and its surrounding areas. The sudden spells of heavy showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms took everyone by surprise while also creating traffic chaos across all localities.

Around 5 pm, an extraordinary deluge slowed down traffic and forced commuters to seek shelter under flyovers, roadside shelters, and bus stops. The roadways were flooded in less than 30 minutes.

According to K. Naga Ratna, director of the Hyderabad MET department, “Monsoon systems have formed in the west and central parts of Bay of Bengal, which has also affected Hyderabad. It will intensify over the next two days, but there will be no red alert”.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Banglaguda Jagir, , Langer Houz, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Narsingi, ORR, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Kondapur, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, Nanalnagar, Ameerpet, Begumpet, Kothapet, Dilsukhnagar, Nampally, LB Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Tank Bund, Banjara Hills, Rajendranagar, Ziaguda and Somajiguda.

There was water logging in almost all he roads, including Tolichowki, Biodiversity, Hitec city, Mehdipatnam, and Punjagutta. Low-lying regions were submerged, while a video of an extremely heavy water flow in Osmangunj went viral. Yadadri Bhuvangiri recorded the highest rainfall at 127.5 mm, followed by Hyderabad (93.5 mm) and Rangareddy (93.3 mm). In city Nampally had the highest rainfall with 93.5 mm, followed by Asifnagar (84.0 mm) and Khairatabad (76.8 mm). The IMD issued a yellow alert for the state for the next 24 hours, indicating that isolated thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur.

Tags: traffic chaos hyderabad rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


