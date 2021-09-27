 LIVE !  :  An elderly farmer holds a flag as he with others gather at the protest venue. (Representational Image/AFP) Bharat Bandh: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts in Kerala
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2021 Rains lash parts of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rains lash parts of Telangana, IMD issues red alert for 14 districts

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2021, 5:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 5:56 pm IST
The rains will result in massive water pooling on roads and low lying areas in most places and agriculture land submerge /crop damage
Members of an NDRF team work near a drain that has been overflowing owing to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)
Hyderabad: Rains pounded different parts of Telangana on Monday, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains are expected at isolated places in different districts of the state over the next 24 hours.

The IMD, which issued a red alert for 14 districts in the state, warned that heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), Warangal (Urban), Janagaon, Siddipet, Kamareddy districts today.

 

The rains will result in massive water pooling on roads and low lying areas in most places and agriculture land submerge /crop damage, it said, adding, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning with wind speed 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts.

Bachodu in Khammam district received highest rainfall of 151.5 mm followed by Wyra (141.5 mm) till 3 pm today. Similarly, several parts of Hyderabad also witnessed rains since Monday morning.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed all the District Collectors to be on high alert in view of the heavy rains forecast as he asked the officials to keep vigil in view of cyclone Gulab which may show its impact in the state. The IMD further warned that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana between 0830 hours of September 28 to 0830 hours of September 29.

 

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur at places in all the districts of Telangana.

Telangana Police advised citizens to stay indoors unless needed. "Do not cross overflowing streams. Remain indoors in view of heavy rainfall. Dial 100 in case of emergency," they said.

...
Tags: heavy rains, red alert, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana


