Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2021 India adds 26,041 ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2021, 10:09 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 10:24 am IST
The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities
A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)
 A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India added 26,041 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,36,78,786, while the active cases declined to 2,99,620, the lowest in 191 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,194 with 276 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,856 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 92 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.24 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 94 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,31,972, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 86 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 276 new fatalities include 165 from Kerala and 36 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,47,194 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,870 from Maharashtra, 37,726 From Karnataka, 35,490 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,603 from Kerala, 22,890 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,736 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 27 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Pakistan too is silent on the reported incident. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Pakistan resumes LoC firing for first time since February

Telangana Chief Minister KCR at the high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Chief Ministers of 10 Naxal-hit states at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday, 26 Sep 2021. (DC photo)

Share intel well to fight Naxals, KCR tells Amit Shah in meet

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath tweaks caste formula ahead of polls

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will participate in bandh at Uppal crossroads. (DC File Image)

Congress to lead 'Bharat Bandh' today in Telangana, tight security arrangements made



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)

Bandipora encounter: Two militants killed by security forces

The official said incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of the encounter. (Representational image: PTI)

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75

Kamla Bhasin (Image credit: Wikipedia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->