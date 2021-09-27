 LIVE !  :  An elderly farmer holds a flag as he with others gather at the protest venue. (Representational Image/AFP) Bharat Bandh: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts in Kerala
 LIVE !  :  Motorists make their way through a water-logged street amid heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP) Cyclone Gulab LIVE updates: IMD issues flash flood warning for Telangana
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2021 Cyclone Gulab LIVE u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Gulab LIVE updates: IMD issues flash flood warning for Telangana

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 12:44 pm IST
Owing to the cyclonic storm 'Gulab', Telangana is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain
Motorists make their way through a water-logged street amid heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)
 Motorists make their way through a water-logged street amid heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: The India Metrological Department, Hyderabad on Monday issued a Flash Flood Risk (FFR) alert for Telangana for the next 24 hours.

In the forecast, it said the watersheds in the districts of Badradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Adilabad, Bhuvanagiri, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Warangal, Peddapalley Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Jagitial, Mahbubabad, Janagoan can expect flash floods as chances are moderate to high during the next 24 hours.

 

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm Gulab has now intensified into a deep depression and lay over 18.4 degrees north latitude and 82.8 degrees east longitude around 110 km of Jagdalpur and 140 km of Kalingapatnam.

Owing to this, Telangana is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state.

"At present, the deep depression lay over Telangana and its adjourning areas and under its influence Telangana, is very likely to have very to very heavy with extremely heavy rain in few districts of the state. During the next 24 hours likely to hours Telangana is likely to have wind of 30-40 kmph gasping to 45 kmph," said K Nagarathna, Scientist from Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad.

 

She further said the deep depression at present is moving in the west direction at the speed of 14 kmph for the last three hours.

Sushant Kumar Behera, Team Commandant, NDRF told ANI that after the cyclone there is a chance of a flash flood and his team is ready for any situation.

"This Kalingapatnam area is vulnerable, when cyclone Gulab made landfall here many trees were uprooted and roads were blocked. Since yesterday our team is clearing the roads. Today also we removed two trees from the road. The landfall was not intense and we did not evacuate any people but after the cyclone, a flood situation may arise and we may evacuate people. Our team is ready to handle any situation," said Sushant Kumar Behera.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Cyclone Gulab: Coastal AP, North Telangana to be affected
Cyclone Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours: IMD
Hyderabad techie washed away after falling into stormwater drain during heavy rains

Latest From Nation

In Andhra Pradesh, Left parties protested in front of the Vijayawada bus station to observe the Bharat Bandh. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Bandh Latest: Protests in several states against agri laws

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said. (Photo: AFP)

Over 84.50 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Better health infra, COVID-19 vaccination will help hospitality sector, says PM Modi

Members of CPI(M) New Democracy staging protest at Koti Chowrastha in support of Bharat Bandh. (DC Image)

Bharat Bandh: Congress, Left, TDP activists hold protests in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Protesting farmers block highways, rail tracks; Traffic hit at borders

Farmers gather at the protest venue in Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border during a nationwide strike called by the farmers as they continue to protest against the central government's agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

Cyclone Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours: IMD

This Photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel arriving in preparation for Cyclone Gulab, that likely to make landfall on Sunday evening at Ganjam, eastern Odisha. (Photo: AP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->