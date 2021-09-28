Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2021 Heavy rains leave TS ...
Heavy rains leave TS drenched; to be less intense today

Published Sep 28, 2021, 3:19 am IST
Updated Sep 28, 2021, 7:32 am IST
It is expected that the intensity of rains would reduce on Tuesday
 According to amateur weather observer T. Balaji, there is a chance of rains persisting over parts of the state and most of the city till midnight on Monday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the state and its capital city on Monday. Officials at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the rains were a result of the moisture brought over the land by the Cyclone Gulab, which had now lost power and downgraded into a deep depression. The highest rainfall in the city was recorded in the Rajendranagar circle, with 110.8 mm. In the state, the highest rainfall was at Bachodu in Khammam district with 151.5 mm of rainfall.

It is expected that the intensity of rains would reduce on Tuesday.

 

According to amateur weather observer T. Balaji, there is a chance of rains persisting over parts of the state and most of the city till midnight on Monday.

Several roads in the city were left waterlogged as a steady downpour took over the city on Monday. The situation was such that people were forced to open manholes to clear the water. There were three instances of manholes being opened. The first was in Moghalpura, followed by Nampally and Golconda.

The Hyderabad traffic police cleared the water logging in several areas across the city including Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam, SR Nagar, Asifnagar, Jubilee Hills, Masab Tank, Osmangunj and Maitrivanam.

 

According to officials from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) there was no interruption in power supply.

A special control room has been set up at the Discom’s head office to monitor uninterrupted power supply until the storm subsides. TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G. Raghuma Reddy said the three chief general managers from the head office were constantly coordinating with the circle superintending engineers to monitor the power supply and give instructions to the field level personnel.

 

Raghuma Reddy asked the officials to inspect the meters and power supply cables in colonies near water bodies. “Electrical authorities should be vigilant as the flow of water in the closed river and ponds may increase and flooding may occur. Water in apartment cellars can be dangerous if the panel board and other electrical equipment are submerged, in which case the power supply would be cut off, the apartment dwellers have to inform the electricity department,” he said.

Areas which received the highest amount of rainfall, till 9 pm on Monday

 

Top 5 in the state

Bachodu: 151.5 mm

Wyra: 141.8 mm

Chityal: 139.8 mm

Kamanpur: 127.3 mm

Malampalli: 114.3 mm

Top 5 in the city

Rajendranagar: 110.8 mm

Sivarampalle: 96.5 mm

Sardarmahal: 80.5 mm

Central University: 78.3 mm

BHEL factory: 77 mm

