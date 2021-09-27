 LIVE !  :  An elderly farmer holds a flag as he with others gather at the protest venue. (Representational Image/AFP) Bharat Bandh: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts in Kerala
Cyclone Gulab: Heavy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Gulab: Heavy rains batter Andhra Pradesh, several trains cancelled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 27, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 12:45 pm IST
The majority areas in Vijayawada and Guntur cities marooned due to incessant rains and people were forced to remain indoors
Huge waves hit the shore due to a deep depression turned into a Cyclonic Storm, Gulab, at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC photo)
 Huge waves hit the shore due to a deep depression turned into a Cyclonic Storm, Gulab, at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (DC photo)

Vijayawada: The heavy rains battered normal life due to the Gulab cyclone in majority areas on Monday as the rain which started on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday switched into heavy rain on Monday morning.

The flight operations from the Vijayawada (Gannavaram) International Airport disturbed due to bad weather conditions. The Bangalore-Vijayawada Indigo flight service is facing hurdles due to continuous heavy rain for the past few minutes and the officials are trying for a safe landing.

 

Further Gulab induced heavy rains forced railways to cancel and reschedule many trains. According to railways, Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar – Tirupati, Tirupati – Bhubaneswar, Puri - Chennai Central, Chennai Central – Puri, Sambalpur – H.S.Nanded,  H.S.Nanded – Sambalpur and Rayagada.-Guntur trains were cancelled.

The Alappuzha – Dhanbad, Chennai Central –Howrah,Yesvantpur – Puri, Hyderabad - Howrah , Chennai Central – Santragachi and Trivandrum – Kolkata Shalimar trains were diverted via Balharshah -Jharsuguda – Kharagpur. The Tirupati –Bhubaneswar diverted via Balharshah -1B-Sambalpur City.

 

 Train No. 02544 Chennai Central - Howrah is rescheduled to depart Chennai Central at 15.00 hrs on Monday due to late running of its pairing train. Train No. 07240 Visakhapatnam - Guntur is rescheduled to depart Visakhapatnam at  due to overflow of water on tracks.

Train No. 02874 Yesvantapur - Howrah Express is rescheduled to depart Yesvantapur at 15.00 due to late running of pairing train.

Train No. 07226 Hubbali - Vijayawada Amaravati Express is rescheduled to depart at 17.00 hrs today due late running of pairing train.

The Bhubaneswar – KSR Bengaluru City, KSR Bengaluru City – Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar - Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur – Bhubaneswar trains were cancelled.

 

The New Tinsukia – KSR Bengaluru City, Howrah – Chennai Central, Howrah – Yesvantpur, and Howrah - Vasco-da-Gama trains were diverted via Kharagpur-

Jharsuguda-Balharshah route.

The Yesvantpur – Budge Budge , Kanniyakumari -Howrah and Chennai Central - Howrah trains were diverted via Vizianagaram -Titlagarh- Jharsuguda –Kharagpur route in view of heavy rains.

The majority areas in Vijayawada and Guntur cities marooned due to incessant rains and people were forced to remain indoors. The APSRTC cancelled its bus services till mid-day on Monday and educational institutions announced a holiday in view of Bharat Bandh.

 

The highest rainfall of 178 mm registered in G. Konduru Mandal followed by 103.2 mm in Bapulapadu and 92.6 mm in Veerulapadu in Krishna district. (361w-ilyas)

...
Tags: cyclone gulab
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


