 LIVE !  :  An elderly farmer holds a flag as he with others gather at the protest venue. (Representational Image/AFP) Bharat Bandh: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts in Kerala
 LIVE !  :  Motorists make their way through a water-logged street amid heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP) Cyclone Gulab LIVE updates: IMD issues flash flood warning for Telangana
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2021 Building collapse in ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Building collapse in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2021, 6:44 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 6:46 pm IST
The building came down at about 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media
Around 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building, and no one was inside when it collapsed. (Representational/PTI Photo)
 Around 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building, and no one was inside when it collapsed. (Representational/PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: A three-storey building rented out to 'Namma Metro' construction workers near the city's Lakkasandra area, collapsed on Monday, police sources said.

No one was inside when the building came down, and no casualties have been reported, they said.

 

Around 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living in the building, and no one was inside when it collapsed.

The building came down at about 11:45 am, and the visuals of the collapse have gone viral on social media.

According to sources, a few minutes before the building crashed, plaster from walls and the ceiling was falling down, following which fire and emergency officials were informed.

Officials immediately arrived and cordoned off the area, and evacuated people living in and around the structure, minutes before it came crashing down.

 

According to sources, the building is said to be old and it had developed cracks several days ago. They accused the owner of negligence.

Police have registered an FIR against the building owner Suresh and investigation is on.

...
Tags: bangalore building collapse, building collapse, namma metro
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Members of an NDRF team work near a drain that has been overflowing owing to incessant rain in Hyderabad. (PTI Photo)

Rains lash parts of Telangana, IMD issues red alert for 14 districts

In the North-Western Railway zone, rail traffic on the Rewari-Bhiwani, Bhiwani-Rohtak, Bhiwani-Hisar and Hanumangarh-Sadulpur-Sriganganagar-Fatuhi sections has been affected due to the farmers' agitation. (Photo: Twitter@RailMinIndia)

25 trains affected due to Bharat Bandh: Railways

During a brief hearing, the bench expressed surprise over the consent of the PIL petitioner S Shankar, who had earlier filed the plea for holding of the local body elections, in the grant of extra time to the poll panel. (PTI)

SC grants 4 months time to TN poll panel to conduct local bodies elections in state

In Andhra Pradesh, Left parties protested in front of the Vijayawada bus station to observe the Bharat Bandh. (DC Photo)

Bharat Bandh: Protests in several states against agri laws



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Protesting farmers block highways, rail tracks; Traffic hit at borders

Farmers gather at the protest venue in Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border during a nationwide strike called by the farmers as they continue to protest against the central government's agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

Better health infra, COVID-19 vaccination will help hospitality sector, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours: IMD

This Photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel arriving in preparation for Cyclone Gulab, that likely to make landfall on Sunday evening at Ganjam, eastern Odisha. (Photo: AP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->