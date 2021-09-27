 LIVE !  :  An elderly farmer holds a flag as he with others gather at the protest venue. (Representational Image/AFP) Bharat Bandh: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts in Kerala
 LIVE !  :  Motorists make their way through a water-logged street amid heavy rains in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP) Cyclone Gulab LIVE updates: IMD issues flash flood warning for Telangana
 
Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2021 Delhi: Protesting fa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Protesting farmers block highways, rail tracks; Traffic hit at borders

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2021, 12:40 pm IST
State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the protest
Farmers gather at the protest venue in Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border during a nationwide strike called by the farmers as they continue to protest against the central government's agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad on September 27, 2021. (AFP)
 Farmers gather at the protest venue in Gazipur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border during a nationwide strike called by the farmers as they continue to protest against the central government's agricultural reforms in Ghaziabad on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

New Delhi: Traffic movement in Delhi and neighbouring states were hit on Monday as farmers blocked roads and national highways as part of a Bharat Bandh today.

Traffic movement at the Ghazipur border was affected and the Delhi Traffic Police closed vehicular movement on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border for both carriageways.

 

Massive traffic snarl was seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital were being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans. The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway also witnessed massive traffic congestion.

Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic alert on Twitter urging people to avoid Delhi to Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur border stretch.

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers' protests via NH 9 and NH 24. Commuters wishing to commute to and from UP may use DND, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, Wazirabad road etc. The traffic of NH 24 and NH 9 are diverted on Road no 56 to take Maharajpur border, Apsara and Bhopura borders for UP," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

 

Traffic movement was also closed on the Dhansa Border for both carriageways.

The Delhi Police has also closed all the routes leading to the Red Fort in the national capital and barricades were placed on the road as a precautionary measure.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers' unions, has called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh today to mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws.

The bandh has garnered support from more than 500 farmer organizations, 15 trade unions, political parties, six state governments and varied sections of society.

 

State governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh protest.

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

 

 

...
Tags: bharat bandh, farmer protest, indian farmers' protest, farm laws


Related Stories

'Bharat Bandh': No major impact on normal life in Karnataka in initial hours

Latest From Nation

In Andhra Pradesh, Left parties protested in front of the Vijayawada bus station to observe the Bharat Bandh. (ANI Photo)

Bharat Bandh Latest: Protests in several states against agri laws

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, the ministry said. (Photo: AFP)

Over 84.50 cr Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the launch of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Better health infra, COVID-19 vaccination will help hospitality sector, says PM Modi

Members of CPI(M) New Democracy staging protest at Koti Chowrastha in support of Bharat Bandh. (DC Image)

Bharat Bandh: Congress, Left, TDP activists hold protests in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Gulab to weaken into depression during next 12 hours: IMD

This Photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel arriving in preparation for Cyclone Gulab, that likely to make landfall on Sunday evening at Ganjam, eastern Odisha. (Photo: AP)

India adds 26,041 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 191 days

A health worker keeps the record of used vials of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a corporation health camp in Kolkata. (Photo: AFP)

PM Modi targets Pakistan, China at UN general assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters on September 25, 2021 in New York. (EDUARDO MUNOZ / POOL / AFP)

India records 28,326 new Covid infections, tally totals to over 3.36 crore

A man receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27, while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->