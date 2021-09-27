Better health infra, COVID-19 vaccination will help hospitality sector, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Hospitals and hospitality work in tandem, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, adding that places with more vaccination and better healthcare infrastructure will attract more tourists, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the launch event of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the Prime Minister said in order to make tourists feel safe, tourism-dependent States and UTs like Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar vaccinated the resident population at a fast pace.

"Hospitals and hospitality work in tandem. Today is also World Tourism Day, integrated health infra's positive impact reflects on tourism, especially after COVID. More vaccination means more tourists, which is why vaccination in Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar is at pace," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to all doctors, nurses, the medical staff of the nation, for their efforts in the vaccination drive or treatment of COVID patients.

The Prime Minister said in order to improve healthcare services in India, it is very important that the medical services of the villages should be improved.

"Today the network related to primary health care is being strengthened in the village and near the house. So far 80,000 such centres have been made operational. Unprecedented reforms are also taking place in medical education to transform India's health sector. Today more doctors and paramedical manpower are being prepared in the country than before in 7-8 years," he said.

He said that along with a better medical system, it is also necessary that the poor and middle class spend the least on medicines.

"Therefore, the Central government has kept essential medicines, and equipment required for surgery, and dialysis cheap. Incentives have been given to use the best generic drugs made in India for maximum use in treatment. More than 8,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given great relief to the poor and middle class," he stated.

The Prime Minister noted that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country.

He noted that Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will play a big role in eliminating problems in the medical treatment of the poor and middle class.