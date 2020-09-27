The Indian Premier League 2020

Indian Army moves tanks to forward areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE | PAWAN BALI
Published Sep 27, 2020, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2020, 11:32 pm IST
Mechanised forces to be deployed in forward locations through the winter
An army convoy carrying military material seen on the Manali-Leh highway on Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Indian Army has deployed tanks at forward areas like Chumar, Depsang and Chushul sectors to take on any threat from the Chinese army. It has deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles at Chumar-Demchok sector which is crucial for the defence of the Ladakh sector.

The Indian Army has brought T-90 tanks to the Depsang plains in sub sector north (SSN) where Chinese troops are preventing patrols from going to patrolling points (PPs) 10-13.

 

The army is preparing to stay put at forward posts in the winter. These tanks have the ability to operate even at minus 40 degrees Celsius.

"The Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of the Indian Army and also in the world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. The maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain. To ensure crew and equipment readiness, adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine," Fire and Fury Corps chief of staff Maj. Gen. Arvind Kapoor told a news agency.

 

He said the Army is logistically prepared in terms of tackling the harsh weather, with special winter clothing and other facilities such as fuel, spares and assemblies in place.

"Adequate training with provision of special winter clothing will ensure troop morale remains high and they are ready to function at short notice. Along with this, training and honing of crew skills and drills will remain constant through the winters. The Indian Army in eastern Ladakh is logistically well prepared," he said.

For winters Indian Army is using three types of fuels in these tanks which don’t freeze in sub-zero temperatures.

 

Earlier this month PLA had brought forward their tanks near the Chushul sector to put pressure on Indian Army after it occupied strategic heights on the south banks of Pangong Tso on August 29-30.

The Depsang plains, situated at an altitude of over 15,000 feet, are flat and suitable for tank action. It is one of the critical points where a thrust by Indian tanks threatens Aksai Chin which was captured by China in 1962.

Last week during the sixth round of Corps Commanders meeting, India and China agreed to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

 

However, no breakthrough could be achieved by India and China on the disengagement which means that both sides will keep their troops at the forward post in Ladakh sector during winters when temperature dip to as low as minus 40 degrees Celsius.

