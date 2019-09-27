Watch: Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road

With heavy rains lashing the city, several parts have been hit with water that has subsequently been stagnated. (Photo: Twitter | @AkshayVandure1)

Bengaluru: In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, a cop is seen going beyond the call of duty. With heavy rains lashing the city, several parts have been hit with water that has subsequently been stagnated.

He is seen cleaning a waterlogged road in Bengaluru. The cop is seen using a spade to remove water from the water logged road. Impressed netizens tagged Bangalore city police to reward the cop.

Roopa, an IPS officer, taking to Twitter wrote, 'Not a cop's job. Yet he did it. Cops come in all hues and colours...good, bad, ugly. When they go extra mile let's acknowledge. Doesn't mean that people stop questioning them when they go wrong. Both required.'

