Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Watch: Netizens laud ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Netizens laud K'taka cop cleaning waterlogged road

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
The cop is seen using a spade to remove water from the waterlogged road.
With heavy rains lashing the city, several parts have been hit with water that has subsequently been stagnated. (Photo: Twitter | @AkshayVandure1)
 With heavy rains lashing the city, several parts have been hit with water that has subsequently been stagnated. (Photo: Twitter | @AkshayVandure1)

Bengaluru: In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, a cop is seen going beyond the call of duty. With heavy rains lashing the city, several parts have been hit with water that has subsequently been stagnated.

He is seen cleaning a waterlogged road in Bengaluru. The cop is seen using a spade to remove water from the water logged road. Impressed netizens tagged Bangalore city police to reward the cop.

 

Roopa, an IPS officer, taking to Twitter wrote, 'Not a cop's job. Yet he did it. Cops come in all hues and colours...good, bad, ugly. When they go extra mile let's acknowledge. Doesn't mean that people stop questioning them when they go wrong. Both required.'

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: k'taka cop, stagnated water
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The single-engine Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army was on duty en-route from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty where it crashed. (Photo: ANI)

2 pilots killed as Indian Army 'Cheetah' chopper crashes in Bhutan

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments. (Photo: PTI)

Saradha fund scam: Rajeev Kumar still untraceable; special CBI team returns to Delhi

Last week, the Punjab Police announced intrusion by heavy-lifting Pakistani drones to drop AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar. (Representational Image)

Pak drone used to drop weapons for terrorists found in Punjab: report

Naphade said that in 1885, one Mahant Raghuvar Das had filed a law suit seeking permission to construct a Ram temple within the disputed premises. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ayodhya case: SC says ASI report not an ordinary opinion; drawn by cultivated minds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
 

Sri Lanka's tallest celebrity elephant has his own armed guards. Here's why

Raja’s owner said the government has allocated troops to provide security for his pet as it ambles along main roads to attend temple festivals across the island. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pak drone used to drop weapons for terrorists found in Punjab: report

Last week, the Punjab Police announced intrusion by heavy-lifting Pakistani drones to drop AK-47 assault rifles and grenades in Amritsar. (Representational Image)

Ayodhya case: SC says ASI report not an ordinary opinion; drawn by cultivated minds

Naphade said that in 1885, one Mahant Raghuvar Das had filed a law suit seeking permission to construct a Ram temple within the disputed premises. (Photo: PTI/File)

Enquiry committee set up to investigate delay in landing of Jagan's helicopter

In an official letter, Pandiyan asked the committee to submit the report within a week. It also said that some of the coordinates given to the pilot of the helicopter were not correct which shows high negligence in discharging their duties. (Photo: File | ANI)

Heavy rain causes havoc in Hyderabad; girl killed in house collapse

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar held a teleconference with senior officials of the civic body and directed them to take necessary steps to clear waterlogging and fallen trees, the sources said. (Representational image)

Protection for accused, jail for victim: Kapil Sibal on Chinmayanand case

The student, who studied in a college run by Chinmayanand, had earlier testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped by the BJP leader for over a year. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham