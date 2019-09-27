Upholders of 1934 church constitution can attend prayers at Piravom church: Kerala HC

The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have been caught in a tussle over the possession of the church. Recently the apex court passed an order directing that the place of worship should be given to the Orthodox group. (Photo: File)

Kochi: Kerala High Court on Friday said that those who uphold the 1934 Constitution of Church can attend Sunday prayers at Piravom church.

The district administration will continue to control the Piravom church, the court said.

The case will be heard again on October 1.

On Thursday, the local police took over the control of the St Mary's Church and evicted scores of Jacobites, who were protesting outside the worship place in Piravom.

A group of Jacobite priests, including priests at St. Mary's Church, was arrested by the police. Supporters of Jacobite faction had assembled at the church yesterday, to prevent Orthodox priests from offering prayers there.

"We have taken the key of the church. We will consult legal experts for further action. Whatever has been done till now is as per the directions of the court," said Ernakulam Collector S Suhas.

During the protest, scores of agitated Jacobite priests and its followers had locked themselves within the premises of the church, not allowing the other group to enter.

