Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 UN okays bank access ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UN okays bank access to Hafiz Saeed

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Saeed’s arrest comes just ahead of Pakistan PM Khan’s maiden visit to the US on July 21.
Hafiz Saeed
 Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: In a controversial move taken in August this year, it has come to light that the United Nations Security Council has reportedly approved a request by Pakistan for global terrorist and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be allowed to use his bank account to meet “basic monthly expenses for himself and his family”, according to website and TV reports from New York.

Pakistan’s request is being seen once again as part of Islamabad’s open support for terrorism but questions are also being raised on why the UNSC allowed it either on humanitarian or procedural grounds.

 

According to reports, in a letter dated August 15, the United Nations Security Council said that the request was approved after no objections were raised by the deadline of the same date. “The Chair has the honour to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee’s decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authourise certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammed Saeed (QDi. 263), Haji Muhammad Ashraf (QDi. 265) and Zafar Iqbal (QDi. 308) to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the letter by the UNSC Chair was quoted by these reports as stating on August 15.

Pakistan had reportedly earlier written a letter to the UN to release the expenditure on a request from Saeed to cover basic living expenses for himself and his family. According to media reports, Pakistan’s letter went on to elaborate that his bank account was made inaccessible after the UNSC’s resolution to freeze his assets. Saeed has requested PKR (Pakistani Rupees) 1,50,000 to cover the expenses. Islamabad’s request to the UN apparently mentioned that the mastermind behind 2008 Mumbai terror attack was an assistant professor of engineering and technology in Lahore.

Incidentally, Pakistan is in serious danger of being blacklisted next month  by the FATF — a global inter-governmental body to combat terror financing — due to Islamabad’s failure or lack of willingness to take action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

India has been maintaining that no credible action has been taken by Pakistan against terrorists on its soil and that no action has been taken by Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks of 2008 on Mumbai to book.  

Saeed’s arrest comes just ahead of Pakistan PM Khan’s maiden visit to the US on July 21.

...
Tags: hafiz saeed


Latest From Nation

Pathanamthitta DCC president P. Mohanraj

Mohanraj gets NSS backing in Konni

The party opted for Mr Rai respecting the sentiments of the party workers and the popular demand for linguistic minority candidate.

CPM changes nominee for Manjeshwaram

There are over 1,500 plastic manufacturing units in Kerala and the total turnover comes to several crores.

What is single use plastic? No clue

Election Commission of India

Rajya Sabha bypolls on October 16 for Arun Jaitley, Ram Jethmalani seats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mentally-ill Odisha man chained for 30 years

Ramakant, around 50 years of age, has been confined to the room by his family members after he turned violent without reason and started attacking people without provocation when he was pursuing his Intermediate. (Representational image)

Jacobites cause tension at Ernakulam church

Members of laity cry after the police removed the protesters inside the St Mary’s church at Piravom in Kerala on Thursday. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)

Trains deck up with Mahatma Gandhi pics for October 2

Mahatma Gandhi

Nagas seek political solution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Paramilitary forces on shopping spree

To prevent terrorists from storming into the campuses on a four-wheeler, state-of-the-art tyre killers will soon be installed at the entry points.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham