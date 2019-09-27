UN okays bank access to Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: In a controversial move taken in August this year, it has come to light that the United Nations Security Council has reportedly approved a request by Pakistan for global terrorist and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to be allowed to use his bank account to meet “basic monthly expenses for himself and his family”, according to website and TV reports from New York.

Pakistan’s request is being seen once again as part of Islamabad’s open support for terrorism but questions are also being raised on why the UNSC allowed it either on humanitarian or procedural grounds.

According to reports, in a letter dated August 15, the United Nations Security Council said that the request was approved after no objections were raised by the deadline of the same date. “The Chair has the honour to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee’s decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authourise certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammed Saeed (QDi. 263), Haji Muhammad Ashraf (QDi. 265) and Zafar Iqbal (QDi. 308) to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the letter by the UNSC Chair was quoted by these reports as stating on August 15.

Pakistan had reportedly earlier written a letter to the UN to release the expenditure on a request from Saeed to cover basic living expenses for himself and his family. According to media reports, Pakistan’s letter went on to elaborate that his bank account was made inaccessible after the UNSC’s resolution to freeze his assets. Saeed has requested PKR (Pakistani Rupees) 1,50,000 to cover the expenses. Islamabad’s request to the UN apparently mentioned that the mastermind behind 2008 Mumbai terror attack was an assistant professor of engineering and technology in Lahore.

Incidentally, Pakistan is in serious danger of being blacklisted next month by the FATF — a global inter-governmental body to combat terror financing — due to Islamabad’s failure or lack of willingness to take action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

India has been maintaining that no credible action has been taken by Pakistan against terrorists on its soil and that no action has been taken by Pakistan to bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks of 2008 on Mumbai to book.

Saeed’s arrest comes just ahead of Pakistan PM Khan’s maiden visit to the US on July 21.