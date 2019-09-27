Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 ‘People left out o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘People left out of Assam NRC can vote,’ says Election Commission

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 27, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
On August 30, the final NRC included 3.11 crore applicants as citizens and excluded 19 lakh.
The Supreme Court-monitored citizen's list exercise was aimed at determining who was born in Assam and who came from Bangladesh or other neighbouring regions. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court-monitored citizen's list exercise was aimed at determining who was born in Assam and who came from Bangladesh or other neighbouring regions. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has decided that the registered voters in Assam who were not included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be marked "doubtful" and can keep voting in elections until a Foreigners' tribunal takes a decision on their case. A poll body official confirmed the decision, reported NDTV.

Doubtful or ‘D’ voters are a category of voters in Assam whose citizenship is uncertain or under dispute. In 1997, the EC had introduced this at the time of revising the state’s voter list. However, voters under ‘D’ category continue to remain on Assam’s electoral roll, they cannot vote in an election unless their case is decided by a Foreigners’ Tribunal. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, around 1.2 lakh ‘D’ voters did not participate, reported Indian Express.

 

Meanwhile, those excluded from the draft NRC were allowed to vote.

On August 30, the final NRC included 3.11 crore applicants as citizens and excluded 19 lakh. After publication, the Commission faced the legal question of whether non-inclusion makes a person’s citizenship doubtful and if she should be marked as ‘Doubtful’ till her citizenship is decided by the Foreigners’ Tribunal.

Clarifying doubts about the individuals left out of the list, the Union Home Ministry said that the absence of names in the NRC does not amount to them being declared foreigners; they have a window to prove their citizenship before tribunals.

The Supreme Court-monitored citizen's list exercise was aimed at determining who was born in Assam and who came from Bangladesh or other neighbouring regions. Those who can prove they were residents of Assam up to midnight on March 24, 1971 -- a day before Bangladesh declared its independence from Pakistan - are considered citizens by the NRC.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: assam nrc, supreme court, election commission
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in Telangana over the next four days. (Photo: PTI)

Hyd: 200 homes inundated after rains lead to wall collapse of Hussain Sagar canal

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case. (Photo: ANI)

UP doctor Kafeel Khan, who was suspended for over 60 deaths, cleared of charges

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Modi-led BJP government calling it a vindictive move for targeting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in connection with a scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank just a month before the Maharashtra elections. (Photo: File)

'Vindictive govt targeting Sharad Pawar,' says Rahul Gandhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the participation of women in the field of science in the country is far from satisfactory and steps need to be taken to ensure greater involvement of girl students in the area. (Photo: File)

'More women participation in science field needed,' urges President Kovind



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso’s interior in detail before launch

The S-Presso gets a centrally located instrument cluster.
 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyd: 200 homes inundated after rains lead to wall collapse of Hussain Sagar canal

According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in Telangana over the next four days. (Photo: PTI)

UP doctor Kafeel Khan, who was suspended for over 60 deaths, cleared of charges

Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala woman blocks way of bus for violating traffic rules, netizens react

A Kerala woman stopped her scooty in the middle of the road as she refused to give way to a bus driving in the wrong. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

SC interfering with poll process in Karnataka 'constitutionally strange': Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said an elected government in Karnataka was unseated by a group of 'defectors'. (Photo: File)

Section 144 in South Mumbai ahead of Sharad Pawar's visit to ED today

Earlier this week, Sharad Pawar was named in a money laundering case and NCP workers staged protests in Mumbai. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham