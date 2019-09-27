Chidambaram denies meeting Indrani; 'He destroyed evidence,' says CBI

This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

'Blanket, full in totality, I deny that I ever met her (Indrani) at any place,' senior advocate Manu Sanghvi, appearing for P Chidambaram-- accused in the INX media case, told Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday.

This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea.

Indrani Mukerjea, who is the co-founder of INX Media had claimed that P Chidambaram had asked the Mukerjeas "to take of his son", in a meeting which took place in Chidambaram's north block office in 2006.

The CBI arrested Chidambaram under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on August 21. After two weeks of questioning, he was sent to Tihar jail in Delhi.

He moved to Delhi HC when his bail plea was rejected by the CBI special judge.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.