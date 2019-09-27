Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Kochi: Electricity, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kochi: Electricity, water supply cut as owners hire generators, tankers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 1:45 am IST
The state government has constituted a nine-member engineering team to oversee the demolition of the apartments.
The team will also talk to companies that submitted expression of interests to undertake the demolition.
 The team will also talk to companies that submitted expression of interests to undertake the demolition.

Kochi: The authorities have virtually ‘choked’ the residents of the four apartments in Maradu by cutting off their power and water connections early on Thursday.

The residents described the action as complete ‘violation of human rights’ as the Supreme Court is scheduled to make a detailed order on the case on Friday.

 

They remained defiant and hired generators for power and tankers for water supply.  They decided not to leave the premises and held a protest by lighting hurricane lamps and torchlights as night enveloped the apartments. The owners will submit complaints to the SC Chief Justice, national and state Human Rights Commissions and Amne-sty International citing human rights violations involved in cutting power and water connections without any warning.

The state government has constituted a nine-member engineering team to oversee the demolition of the apartments. Fort Kochi sub-collector Snehil Kumar Singh, who is in overall charge of the demolition, will hold discussions with them on Friday. The team will also talk to companies that submitted expression of interests to undertake the demolition.

Chief secretary Tom Jose is expected to submit a timeline prepared by the government before the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on Friday. The timeline has set 120 days to complete the entire operation.

The demolition work will commence on October 11 and end by January 9, 2020 in 90 days. The removal of debris and clearing of the site will commence on January 10 and be completed by February 9 in 30 days.

State power minister M.M. Mani said he regretted the decision to snap the power connection, but said the government has no option other than to comply with the SC order.

In a Facebook post, former HC Judge K.R. Udayabanu said the state should not smoke out people like rats.

...
Tags: supreme court of india


Latest From Nation

Kattakada MLA I.B. Sathish told DC that he was proud that an initiative in his constituency was being showcased nationally.

Jalasamrudhi makes it to national stage

Pathanamthitta DCC president P. Mohanraj

Mohanraj gets NSS backing in Konni

The party opted for Mr Rai respecting the sentiments of the party workers and the popular demand for linguistic minority candidate.

CPM changes nominee for Manjeshwaram

There are over 1,500 plastic manufacturing units in Kerala and the total turnover comes to several crores.

What is single use plastic? No clue



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mentally-ill Odisha man chained for 30 years

Ramakant, around 50 years of age, has been confined to the room by his family members after he turned violent without reason and started attacking people without provocation when he was pursuing his Intermediate. (Representational image)

Jacobites cause tension at Ernakulam church

Members of laity cry after the police removed the protesters inside the St Mary’s church at Piravom in Kerala on Thursday. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)

Trains deck up with Mahatma Gandhi pics for October 2

Mahatma Gandhi

Nagas seek political solution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Paramilitary forces on shopping spree

To prevent terrorists from storming into the campuses on a four-wheeler, state-of-the-art tyre killers will soon be installed at the entry points.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham