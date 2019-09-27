Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Kill me, if govt can ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kill me, if govt cannot jail a criminal: Wife of cop who died in Bulandshahr violence

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 6:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 7:46 pm IST
Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating the violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr.
The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)
 The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)

Noida: A day after the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence case that claimed the life of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh got the bail, wife of the Inspector, Rajni Singh on Friday appealed the government to kill her if the criminals cannot be imprisoned.

"I am very upset that the main accused is out on bail. The bail was not possible in the case. I am very upset with the justice system. What is happening is very wrong. I want to appeal to the government that if you cannot punish the criminals, then get me also killed. Then there will be nobody to question the government or the government would not need to give explanations to anybody," Rajni Singh told ANI.

 

"This is very bad news for us. They were the prime suspects in the FIR and in the case. He (Yogesh Raj) was responsible for all that had happened. What is the guarantee that he will not do that again after coming out? It has not even been eight months in the jail that he has got the bail," said her son Shrey Pratap Singh.

"The government should apply for bail cancellation and should set an example to the public that our legal system is above these criminals," he further said.

The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail.

Inspector Singh and a local youth were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3, 2018, when a mob went on a rampage over allegations of illegal cow slaughter.

Sedition charges were slapped on 44 people who were accused of instigating the violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr.

As many as 44 people were sent to the jail, out of which six have got bail eight months after the violence.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: subodh kumar singh, bulandshahr violence, yogesh raj
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida


Latest From Nation

Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Nirmala Sitharaman

Friday’s list, apart from income tax officials who demanded and accepted bribes, also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax who decided a tax appeal filed by a lawyer. (Photo: File | Representational)

15 senior I-T officials shown the door to purge department’s ‘black sheep’

He also said asked not to forget that the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country also have their parents. ‘We should stand with them and honour the sacrifice made by the martyr of their family,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

'Won’t let them rest in peace': Rajnath Singh's talks on terrorism in Kerala

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Nirmala Sitharaman

Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram denies meeting Indrani; 'He destroyed evidence,' says CBI

This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

389 districts in India have over 100 pending child abuse cases each

The Union government has proposed to set up a total of 1,023 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children across the country. (Photo: File)

Upholders of 1934 church constitution can attend prayers at Piravom church: Kerala HC

The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have been caught in a tussle over the possession of the church. Recently the apex court passed an order directing that the place of worship should be given to the Orthodox group. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham