Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 'Karnataka elec ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Karnataka elections now scheduled for December 5': EC

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2019, 9:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 9:36 pm IST
Earlier, the polls were scheduled for October 21 and counting was to take place on October 24.
The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday announced that the Karnataka assembly elections for 15 constituencies will now be held on December 5.

Earlier, the polls were scheduled for October 21 and counting was to take place on October 24.

 

However, the poll panel before the SC had agreed to defer the polling on Thursday. Former speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar had debarred legislators during the current term of the assembly. The apex court could only come to a final decision after hearing their pleas.

The panel has decided to restart the filing of nominations on November 11 with November 18 being the last date of filing nominations. On November 19, the nominations will be scrutinised. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is set as November 21.

The EC reassured that the nominations already filed between September 23 and September 28 will also be scrutinised on November 19, along with the new ones.

The polling will be conducted between 7 AM - 6 PM on December 5.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ec, karanataka assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Alleging that the law student was made to give her statement under pressure by the SIT, Singh asked if “this is the reality of beti bachao-beto padhao campaign of the BJP.” (Photo: PTI)

Not allowed to meet jailed Shahjahanpur law student, SP workers stage protest

Major political parties including Congress, BJP and NCP are yet to declare their candidates for the Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Process of filing nominations for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly polls begin

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Nirmala Sitharaman



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Process of filing nominations for Haryana, Maharashtra Assembly polls begin

Major political parties including Congress, BJP and NCP are yet to declare their candidates for the Assembly elections. (Photo: File)

Not allowed to meet jailed Shahjahanpur law student, SP workers stage protest

Alleging that the law student was made to give her statement under pressure by the SIT, Singh asked if “this is the reality of beti bachao-beto padhao campaign of the BJP.” (Photo: PTI)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Nirmala Sitharaman

Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)

Kill me, if govt cannot jail a criminal: Wife of cop who died in Bulandshahr violence

The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham