Hyderabad: ACB corners 17 officials in medical scam

Hyderabad: Dr Ch. Devika Rani, dir-ector, Insurance Medical Services (IMS) has come under the scanner of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), besides 16 other government officials, including two other doctors holding key positions. The ACB sleuths carried out searches at 23 locations, including office and residences of 17 government officials, besides four private persons.

The ACB’s investigation revealed that the director of IMS and other officials were involved in making ‘fake indent’, falsification of records, violating rules in purchase of medicines and surgical kits. It is estimated that this has caused a loss of `9 crore to the government exchequer.

Following a complaint filed with the Vigilance & Enforcement (V&E) against these officials, a probe was ordered. The V&E’s year-long investigation unearthed a multi-crore scam in the supply of medicines to dispensaries and ESI Hospitals by non rate contract (RC) firms, involving top government officers. The V&E investigated all the medicines supplied by firms for a period between 2016 and 2018, and concluded that large-scale violations had been committed in the purchase of medicines and surgical kits.