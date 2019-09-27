Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 ‘He urinated o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘He urinated on me,’ wife of senior UP govt official reports abuse, writes to PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 27, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
In a Facebook post, his wife Neetu has accused him of repeated incidents of violence, including threats to kill her.
 Neetu has written to Modi and Yogi Adityanath, seeking their intervention in the matter as she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: A senior government official’s wife in Uttar Pradesh has sought the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to protect her from her abusing husband.

The man, Baburam Nishad, holds ministerial rank in the government. In a Facebook post, his wife Neetu has accused him of repeated incidents of violence, including threats to kill her.

 

She wrote in the post: “My husband hit me and threatened to kill me. He even threatened to shoot me with a gun. My husband is a Minister and yet he behaves like this. The police officers are in apparent collusion with my husband. I was repeatedly told by them that the matter will be personally sorted with my husband. Despite that, he used to beat me.”

Neetu has written to Modi and Yogi Adityanath, seeking their intervention in the matter as she had tried to file a complaint against her husband several times but to no avail.

In her letter, Neetu wrote: “He used to threaten me at gunpoint, urinate on me and thrash me badly... He also used to threaten to kill my parents and brothers."

She has been married to Baburam Nishad for 14 years and is being tortured since their wedding.

Baburam Nishad, who is the Chairman of the UP Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation and enjoys the status of a Minister of State, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

The minister has filed a divorce petition in a court in Hamirpur district. He said that his wife always ‘quarrelled’ with him, adding: “She always demands money... She spends a lot and that is why I am seeking divorce.”

...
Tags: up crime, up police, facebook, domestic violence, crime, crime against women
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


