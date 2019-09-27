Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Govt to clear Rs 20, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt to clear Rs 20,000 crore overdues by October first week: Nirmala Sitharaman

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 7:20 pm IST
She emphasised that all efforts must be made to ensure that outstanding payments are cleared before the festival season.
Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)
 Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked various ministries to give capital expenditure (capex) plans for next four quarters and said the government's expenditure plan is on track.

"Of the total Rs 60,000 crore overdue from various ministries, Rs 40,000 crore has been cleared. The remaining Rs 20,000 crore dues will be cleared by the first week of October," she said.

 

"I'm looking to get the expenditure going. At this moment, I want to ensure the government does not sit on funds which are due," she said after meeting secretaries and financial advisors of 21 key ministries.

The Finance Minister asked ministries and government departments that regular payments must be cleared expeditiously as it spurs investment cycle. She emphasised that all efforts must be made to ensure that outstanding payments are cleared before the festival season.

Besides, capex must be monitored on a monthly basis to ensure that there are no slippages.

Expenditure -- both revenue and capital -- made by the government provides a major boost to aggregate demand. Total expenditure of the Central government for 2019-20 through the Budget is Rs 27.86 lakh crore.

Of this, capital expenditure is budgeted at Rs 3.38 lakh crore (12.2 per cent) in Budget Estimates 2019-20 as against revenue expenditure of Rs 24.27 lakh crore (87.8 per cent).

The meeting was called to review total capex by the ministries in 2019-20 so far and plan for the future in current financial year. "The government expenditure plan is on track. We are looking at our Budget target. The larger story is that the government will not sit on payments due," said Sitharaman.

She added: "The money should go to where people have been waiting. Money should get going to the ground level." On Saturday, Sitharaman will have a separate meeting with different agencies of public sector undertakings and other agencies.

Meanwhile, Expenditure Secretary GS Murmu said the government capex will be monitored closely over next two quarters. He said most government departments have spent 50 per cent of their capex plans so far this fiscal year.

Central public sector enterprises released payment of Rs 20,157 crore in the past three months. The Department of Expenditure will monitor the progress of large infrastructure projects for the ministries and followed up in subsequent meetings. This will enhance allocative efficiency, he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, finance minister, budget estimates
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Friday’s list, apart from income tax officials who demanded and accepted bribes, also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax who decided a tax appeal filed by a lawyer. (Photo: File | Representational)

15 senior I-T officials shown the door to purge department’s ‘black sheep’

The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)

Kill me, if govt cannot jail a criminal: Wife of cop who died in Bulandshahr violence

He also said asked not to forget that the soldiers who sacrifice their lives for the country also have their parents. ‘We should stand with them and honour the sacrifice made by the martyr of their family,’ he said. (Photo: AP)

'Won’t let them rest in peace': Rajnath Singh's talks on terrorism in Kerala

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Krishna Shroff's hot romantic pics with beau Eban Hyams go viral; check out

Krishna Shroff with boyfriend Eban Hyams. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Plane passenger opens emergency door for some 'fresh air'

According to cabin crew on flight MF 8215, the incident took place on 23 September towards the end of boarding procedure. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newly discovered snake named after Uddhav Thackeray’s son

The new species was found in the Koyna region of Satara district in western Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)
 

AP best tourist spot, Goa for adventure. Here are winners of National Tourism awards

Goa and Madhya Pradesh were the joint winners in the Adventure Tourism category and Uttarakhand won the award for the Best Film Promotion-Friendly State. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai becomes highest-paid contestant of Salman Khan's show

Rashami Desai.
 

Royal Enfield to launch more affordable Thunderbird 350

It’s likely to make the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 more accessible by Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kill me, if govt cannot jail a criminal: Wife of cop who died in Bulandshahr violence

The Allahabad High Court on September 25 granted bail to Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader. Other five accused in the case have already got the bail. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram denies meeting Indrani; 'He destroyed evidence,' says CBI

This rebuttal from the senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP's side came in response to the HC judge who inquired if Chidambaram had ever met Indrani Mukerjea. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt to sell onion at Rs 23.90 per kg from Saturday

Kejriwal said that two officials are being sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to check the quality of onion. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

389 districts in India have over 100 pending child abuse cases each

The Union government has proposed to set up a total of 1,023 fast-track special courts for expeditious trial of over 1.66 lakh pending cases of crime against women and children across the country. (Photo: File)

Upholders of 1934 church constitution can attend prayers at Piravom church: Kerala HC

The Orthodox and Jacobite factions have been caught in a tussle over the possession of the church. Recently the apex court passed an order directing that the place of worship should be given to the Orthodox group. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham