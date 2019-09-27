Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Enquiry committee se ...
Enquiry committee set up to investigate delay in landing of Jagan's helicopter

On Sept 21, Jagan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected parts of Kurnool district.
Kurnool: An enquiry has been ordered to probe the delayed landing of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's helicopter on September 21.

The district administration has setup an enquiry committee in order to investigate the negligence of the officials in discharging their duties.

 

The committee was constituted on September 26 by Kurnool district collector G Veera Pandiyan.

In an official letter, Pandiyan asked the committee to submit the report within a week. It also said that some of the coordinates given to the pilot of the helicopter were not correct which shows high negligence in discharging their duties.

On September 21, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected parts of the Kurnool district.

Reddy flew over the inundated areas of Nandyal and Mahanandi town among other locations of the district.

 

