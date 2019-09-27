Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 ‘Demolish all ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Demolish all Kochi’s Maradu flats within 138 days,’ says Supreme Court

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
The apex court also directed payment of R 25 lakh as interim compensation by the state government to each flat owner within four weeks.
The top court also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of retired high court judge to oversee demolition and assess total compensation. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that demolition of flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu be completed in 138 days, in accordance with the time schedule provided by the Kerala government.

The apex court also directed payment of R 25 lakh as interim compensation by the state government to each flat owner within four weeks. The top court also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of retired high court judge to oversee demolition and assess total compensation.

 

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat directed freezing of assets of builders and promoters who were involved in the construction of illegal buildings in the coastal zone areas of Kochi. The bench further said the government may consider recovering the interim compensation amount from builders and promoters.

 

Tags: supreme court, maradu flats, kerala government, illegal construction
Location: India, Delhi


