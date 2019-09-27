Nation Current Affairs 27 Sep 2019 Bengaluru: Illegal h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Illegal homestays, resorts under radar of tourism department

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VISHAKA V WARRIER
Published Sep 27, 2019, 2:52 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2019, 3:28 am IST
There are at least 2,000 to 2,500 homestays functioning unauthorisedly in these parts and we are taking strict action against them: Naveen Kumar.
The tourism department now claims it is taking strong action against illegal homestays and resotrs in the hilly regions that saw floods and landslides in the recent monsoon.
 The tourism department now claims it is taking strong action against illegal homestays and resotrs in the hilly regions that saw floods and landslides in the recent monsoon.

Bengaluru: Eco-tourism may have gained in popularity over the last couple of decades in rural and protected areas, but this has not stopped many  tourism spots in the state from being over-exploited by the industry to the detriment of their ecology.  

The tourism department now  claims it is taking strong action against illegal homestays and resotrs in the hilly regions that saw floods and landslides in the recent monsoon.

 

“There are at least 2,000 to 2,500 homestays functioning unauthorisedly in these parts and we are taking strict action against them,” said  Mr S Naveen Kumar Raju, joint commissioner, department of tourism.

Mr Kiran Kumar, manager, KSTDC, Madikeri, admits that many resorts and homestays are cutting down trees and digging up the hills in the name of tourism, and in the process are impacting the ecosystem so severely that disasters follow.

The resulting fall in tourism has forced people working in private hotels and resorts  to go on leave without pay, according to him. “Some organisations have asked their employees to leave and re-join in October. The entire Madikeri resembles a dead town post 5 pm,” he adds.

A team of researchers from EQUATIONS (Equitable Tourism Options), a research campaign and advocacy organisation, laments that the  local communities are usually overlooked when promoting so-called eco-tourism.

Although   the International Union for Conservation of Nature underlines that eco-tourism must “provide for beneficially active socio-economic involvement of local communities,” in reality only the  needs of the tourism industry and the government are met, they say. “Ideally, prior, informed consent and participation of local communities should be a part of development of tourism activities, which should give them  a right to say no to certain aspects, but this is hardly ever done,” the researchers note with regret.

...
Tags: eco-tourism, ecology, tourism department, illegal homestays
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Students at Gurukulam school, near Ooty, showcasing their yoga skills during the annual sports day. (Photo: DC)

Ooty: Students advised to hone mental strength & skills

Tourists venturing into Kallhatti waterfalls in Ooty despite risks involved. (Photo: DC)

Foresters must check entry of tourists to Kallhatti waterfalls

In his address, ELCOT managing director, M. Vijayakumar, explained the salient future of the IT parks located at Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Govt working on policy to provide thrust to IT sector: R B Udayakumar

M. K. Stalin

M K Stalin greets Manmohan singh on birthday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 7T in India, starting at Rs 37,999

There are two storage variants available and the 128GB one is priced at Rs 37,999 and the 256 GB one is priced at Rs 39,999.
 

Weird and wild? Camel prescribed with antibiotics after woman bites its crotch

The couple in an attempt to save their dog went near the camel for shooing it away. (Photo: File)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Beatrice engaged

Princess Eugenie clicked these pictures of the happy couple. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale all deals and offers

Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.
 

Women more frequent gamers than men, reveals study

According to the women, their gaming tendencies stemmed from several factors like peers, friends, spouses, and even social media advertisements. (Photo: alistdaily / Representational Image)
 

Malaika Arora's sultry red carpet look made beau Arjun Kapoor set internet on fire

Malaika Arora. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will resolve UNI building lease issue soon: B S Yeddyurappa

A delegation of senior journalists from major Kannada and English publications met CM B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)

Anna University’s Philosophy elective stokes controversy

The new 'Regulations 2019' requires students in the second year of their course to study a course on Philosophy that has portions in Upanishads such as Brihadaranyaka, Chandogya and Taittriya, besides the Bhagwat Gita and some lessons in Chinese and Greek philosophies as well.

Butterflies take Bengaluru by ‘swarm’

The butterflies that fly 450 kms one way between the Western and Eastern Ghats draw from the energy of the sun to keep going , according to him.

Karnataka High Court allows film shooting of KGF Chapter 2 in KGF

Several movies have been shot in the past at Cyanide Hills, where the debris was dumped while gold was mined at KGF, which is now defunct. The huge debris at Cyanide Hills creates perfect scenery for landscape film cinematographer, which has attracted several filmmakers to shoot at the hills.

Govt working on policy to provide thrust to IT sector: R B Udayakumar

In his address, ELCOT managing director, M. Vijayakumar, explained the salient future of the IT parks located at Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham