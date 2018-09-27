search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can women enter Sabarimala temple? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 8:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on August 1.
Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on August 1 after hearing the matter for eight days. The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has "some value" in a "vibrant democracy".

 

The top court's verdict would deal with the petitions filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.

The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.

The apex court had on October 13 last year referred the issue to a constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.

Tags: supreme court, sabarimala temple, sabarimala temple verdict
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nana Patekar molested me, wanted intimate step, sent goons to attack us: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta had completely vanished from the scene, two years after the incident involving Nana Patekar.
 

Troll says Abhishek has amazing ability to make film flop, actor hits back in style

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in 'Manmarziyaan.'
 

Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.
 

Virat Kohli to undergo Yo-Yo test ahead of upcoming West Indies series: Reports

Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup following a hectic tour to the United Kingdom. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vyapam scam: Senior Congress leaders, RTI activist booked after court order 

An advocate alleged that Congress leaders and Prashant Pandey, an RTI activist and whistle-blower earlier in the Vyapam issue, were providing false evidence and misguiding the court in this connection. (Photo: File) 

Justice DY Chandrachud overrules father’s verdict again, quashes Adultery law

in August last year, Justice DY Chandrachud had overruled another of his father's judgement while delivering the verdict on the issue of privacy. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi will become ‘Ra-fail’ for ‘misleading’ people, says Rajnath Singh

In apparent reference to Pakistani leaders targeting PM Modi over Rafale issue, Rajnath Singh said, 'You know the truth but knowingly or unknowingly you are talking in support of Pakistan.' (Photo: File | ANI)

Hours after sedition case, Congress' Divya Spandana again tweets 'PM Chor Hai'

On Wednesday a sedition case was filed against Divya Spandana in Lucknow for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'thief'. (Photo: Facebook | AP)

Lawyers, activists welcome SC verdict on adultery; some raise concern too

Supreme Court bench held that while adultery should not be a criminal offence it would continue to be treated as civil wrong, and can be ground for dissolution of marriage. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham