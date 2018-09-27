search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vyapam scam: Senior Congress leaders, RTI activist booked after court order 

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 8:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 8:32 pm IST
Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and an RTI activist were booked on charges of 'fabricating evidence'.
An advocate alleged that Congress leaders and Prashant Pandey, an RTI activist and whistle-blower earlier in the Vyapam issue, were providing false evidence and misguiding the court in this connection. (Photo: File) 
 An advocate alleged that Congress leaders and Prashant Pandey, an RTI activist and whistle-blower earlier in the Vyapam issue, were providing false evidence and misguiding the court in this connection. (Photo: File) 

Bhopal: Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and an RTI activist were booked Thursday on charges of "fabricating evidence" in the Vyapam scam case, police said. 

A case was filed against them after a court here gave such a direction to the police. 

 

The Vyapam scam relates to irregularities in exams held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also called Vyavasayik Pareeksha Mandal or Vyapam, for admission in professional courses and state services. 

The scam, which created ripples in the politics of Madhya Pradesh, had come to light in 2013. The special court of Additional District Judge Suresh Singh issued the order Wednesday in response to a private complaint filed by advocate Santosh Sharma. 

Sharma had alleged that the Congress leaders and Prashant Pandey, an RTI activist and whistle-blower earlier in the Vyapam issue, were providing false evidence and misguiding the court in this connection. 

"An FIR has been registered against them in compliance with a local court's order," Inspector Anand Tiwari of Shyamla police station told PTI Thursday. 

"They have been booked for forgery, forgery for cheating, forgery for harming reputation, using genuine as forged document, making or possessing counterfeit seal, knowing the document to be forged and intending to use it genuine, and criminal conspiracy under sections 465, 468, 469, 471, 472, 474 and 120 (b) of IPC," Tiwari said. 

Judge Singh, in his order Wednesday, had told police to immediately register an FIR and submit its copy before the court. 

The court also sought the investigation report in the case by November 13. Sharma's complaint came after Digvijay Singh deposed on Saturday in connection with his private complaint seeking criminal prosecution of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister Uma Bharti and five others in the Vyapam scam. 

Singh's lawyer Kapil Sibal had then said that the former had submitted the copy of a document connected with the Vyapam scam in which Chouhan's name figures 48 times. 

Singh had also submitted documents running into 27,000 pages to accompany his charges, his senior counsel Vivek Tankha had said. 

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta Thursday said a new "disturbing" trend has emerged in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, where the complainants in cases were being booked. 

Tags: vyapam scam, madhya pradesh chief minister shivraj singh chouhan, senior congress leaders
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors warn against dangerous new health trend of drinking turpentine

Many are claiming that it brightened their skin and improved their digestive system (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stalker uses silicon baby bump to convince man that she is pregnant with his child

On one occasion she also told him that she had taken an overdose (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nana Patekar molested me, wanted intimate step, sent goons to attack us: Tanushree

Tanushree Dutta had completely vanished from the scene, two years after the incident involving Nana Patekar.
 

Troll says Abhishek has amazing ability to make film flop, actor hits back in style

Abhishek Bachchan was critically acclaimed for his performance in 'Manmarziyaan.'
 

Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.
 

Virat Kohli to undergo Yo-Yo test ahead of upcoming West Indies series: Reports

Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup following a hectic tour to the United Kingdom. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Can women enter Sabarimala temple? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into Sabarimala temple in Kerala. (Photo: File)

Justice DY Chandrachud overrules father’s verdict again, quashes Adultery law

in August last year, Justice DY Chandrachud had overruled another of his father's judgement while delivering the verdict on the issue of privacy. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi will become ‘Ra-fail’ for ‘misleading’ people, says Rajnath Singh

In apparent reference to Pakistani leaders targeting PM Modi over Rafale issue, Rajnath Singh said, 'You know the truth but knowingly or unknowingly you are talking in support of Pakistan.' (Photo: File | ANI)

Hours after sedition case, Congress' Divya Spandana again tweets 'PM Chor Hai'

On Wednesday a sedition case was filed against Divya Spandana in Lucknow for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'thief'. (Photo: Facebook | AP)

Lawyers, activists welcome SC verdict on adultery; some raise concern too

Supreme Court bench held that while adultery should not be a criminal offence it would continue to be treated as civil wrong, and can be ground for dissolution of marriage. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham