search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Serial rapist, wanted in 13 cases, arrested by Navi Mumbai police

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 2:02 pm IST
Rehan Qureshi, a salesman, was nabbed from Mira Road area after he was identified through a CCTV footage following 2 incidents of crime.
The man, in his 30s, was accused in 13 cases of rape and molestation of minor girls in the slum areas of Mumbai, the neighbouring Navi Mumbai town, and Thane and Palghar districts. (Representational Image)
 The man, in his 30s, was accused in 13 cases of rape and molestation of minor girls in the slum areas of Mumbai, the neighbouring Navi Mumbai town, and Thane and Palghar districts. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A man wanted in connection with 13 cases of rape and molestation of minor girls in Mumbai and neighbouring areas has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Rehan Qureshi, a salesman, was nabbed Wednesday by the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch from Mira Road area in the adjoining Thane district after he was identified through a CCTV footage following two incidents of crime, a police official said. 

 

The man, in his 30s, was accused in 13 cases of rape and molestation of minor girls in the slum areas of Mumbai, the neighbouring Navi Mumbai town, and Thane and Palghar districts, he said. 

While investigating these cases, the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch identified him through the CCTV footage of cameras at Mira Road railway station and also in Navi Mumbai, after he allegedly sexually abused two girls, aged 13 and 15, at Nallasopara in Palghar, he said. 

On getting information about Qureshi's whereabouts, the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at Nayanagar in Mira Road area and nabbed him, the official said. 

The modus operandi of the accused was to approach a girl at her house by telling that her father had called her, he said. When the victim accompanied him believing his claims, the accused would take her to an isolated place and commit the offence, the official said. 

"As of now, we have found his involvement in at least 13 cases of sexual assault of minors. We suspect his involvement in other cases also," Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tushar Doshi said. 

A probe was on in all the cases, he added.

Tags: navi mumbai police, serial rapist arrested
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HIV trials show new treatment could suppress virus for six months

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania attempted the same in 2016 with one strain, but the virus quickly became wise to the treatment, and resisted it.
 

Watch: Bhuvneshwar, Rashid Khan, Shahzad, Harbhajan console crying young Indian fan

Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad also clicked pictures with the little one to brighten up his mood. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

That’s brutal! Pakistan taxi provider takes a dig at Sarfraz Ahmed post Asia Cup exit

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has come under fire following his team’s exit from the Asia Cup after a 37-run loss to Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, telecast, timing and more

India are yet to lose a match in the tournament, having recently been involved in a thrilling tie against Afghanistan in what was MS Dhoni’s 200th ODI as skipper. (Photo: AP)
 

McDonald's says classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredients

McDonald's USA on Wednesday announced that its iconic burgers, including the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, no longer have artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fight for ‘self-respect’, will quit state BJP core panel: Dropped Goa minister

Francis D'Souza alleged that 'few leaders' in the BJP were trying to get him removed from the party since 2012. (Photo: File | ANI)

Car runs over boy tying shoelaces, watch what happens next

The footage recorded on September 24, was captured around 7 in the evening and is being circulated widely on social media. (Screengrab | Twitter | @BlrCityPolice)

Asked to file rape case against friend: Woman assaulted by UP cop recalls horror

'Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation,' the Meerut Superintendent of Police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

DMK president MK Stalin undergoes ‘minor surgical procedure’

DMK President M K Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said. (Photo: File)

Vice Chief of Air Force accidentally shoots self in thigh, stable after surgery

Sources said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham