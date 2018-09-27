search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Even Lord Ram would've to spend money to get elected: Ex-Goa RSS chief Velingkar

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Velingkar also attacked Goa CM Manohar Parrikar over his decision to drop two ailing ministers from state Cabinet.
Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar also attacked politicians for frequenting hospitals in the US even for a minor cause at the cost of the state exchequer. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar also attacked politicians for frequenting hospitals in the US even for a minor cause at the cost of the state exchequer. (Photo: File | PTI)

Panaji: Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar claimed even Lord Ram would have to spend money to get elected in the current political situation.

He was addressing a youth convention of the Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) which is mentored by him in Panaji on Wednesday.

 

"During elections, the politicians are busy luring two kinds of people -- the youth and women -- by offering them cash or gifts, whom they find gullible," he said.

"Due to rampant use of money power during elections, in the current situation, even Shri Ram will not get elected if he doesn't spend money," Velingkar claimed.

He had floated the GSM on the eve of 2017 Goa Assembly elections, after he fell out with BJP leader Manohar Parrikar over the issue of Medium of Instruction in school education. He accused the BJP of "losing morality and indulging in the same practices like other parties in the country".

Velingkar also attacked chief minister Parrikar over his decision to drop two ailing ministers from the state Cabinet. "Parrikar dropped two ministers from the Cabinet because they are sick but he himself remains stuck to his position despite being critically ill," he said.

Parrikar is currently admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for a pancreatic ailment.

The former Goa RSS chief also attacked politicians for frequenting hospitals in the US even for a minor cause at the cost of the state exchequer.

 "The situation is not right in Goa. Politicians go to US for treatment, but we have to get treated at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital. They can remove others from the Cabinet claiming that they are ailing but when he (Parrikar) is critically ill, he retains his own position," said Velingkar.

Velingkar, who was a political mentor of Parrikar and Ayush Minister Shripad Naik in their initial days, said the two had to fight money power when they entered politics. "It was difficult to build the party without money and it took ten years for us to do so. People had got a habit of accepting money," he said.

"We could not get a candidate to contest the election from Panaji. That is when we decided to field Manohar Parrikar who was new graduate from IIT and running his factory," he recalled.

He claimed Parrikar had spent Rs 26,000 for his first election which he won while his rivals had spent Rs 50 lakh. "The BJP talks about zero tolerance towards corruption but show me a single minister who does not make money," he added.

Tags: subhash velingkar, goa suraksha manch, manohar parrikar, rss
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global NCAP gives 4-star rating to Vitara Brezza; zero to Renault's Lodgy

Vehicle safety group Global NCAP has given four stars to Maruti Suzuki India's compact SUV Vitara Brezza and zero to Renault's multi purpose vehicle Lodgy for adult occupant protection after conducting crash tests.
 

Virat Kohli to undergo Yo-Yo test ahead of upcoming West Indies series: Reports

Virat Kohli was rested for the ongoing Asia Cup following a hectic tour to the United Kingdom. (Photo: AP)
 

3D renders of the OnePlus 6T leave nothing to get surprised

The smaller notch will make for a slightly bigger display than the 6T.
 

Gay penguins 'kidnap' chick from straight parents at Denmark zoo

The parents disappeared and the kid was simply kidnapped. It was a pair of gay males who had snatched it and was stood with it.” (Facebook screengrab/ Odense Zoo)
 

Strict low-calorie diets can help you loose weight faster, new study claims

Oxford University study claims 800-calorie diets can help you loose weight. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

Notably, the elderly are already being advised by doctors to take the cheap over-the-counter pills daily to prevent strokes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 days ahead of 2016 surgical strike anniversary, govt releases fresh video

On September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)

Tuticorin firing: CM Palaniswami offers jobs to family members of 19 victims

As many as 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22 when the police opened fire on a huge crowd of people protesting against environmental pollution being allegedly caused by Sterlite Industries. (Photo: File)

Unidentified men open fire, lob grenade on BJP MLA Sangeet Som's residence in Meerut

Som, who has a Z-category security cover, is accused of inciting violence and riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. (Photo: File)

‘People don't doubt PM Modi's intentions in Rafale deal’, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar, however, said there was no harm for the government to disclose prices of the aircraft. (Photo: File | PTI)

SC not to revisit 1994 verdict that mosque not integral to Islam

Justice Ashok Bhushan is reading out verdict on whether mosque is integral to offer namaz. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham