FIR against Congress leaders in Vyapam case

Bhopal: In a setback to Congress’ attempt to revive the Vyapam issue involving corruptions in recruitments in government jobs and admissions in various medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh ahead of year-end Assembly elections in the state, a court in Bhopal on Wednesday directed to register FIRs against party veterans Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia on charges of submitting fabricated documents in connection with the case.

The order by the district court here came in response to a private petition filed by advocate Santosh Sharma, who is also a member of legal cell of BJP shere, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

Court ordered police to register FIRs against former chief minister Mr Singh, PCC president Mr Nath and Guna MP Mr Scindia apart from technological expert Prashant Pandey and submit copies of the FIR before it by October 4.