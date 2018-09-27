search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

FIR against Congress leaders in Vyapam case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 27, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 2:04 am IST
FIRs against party veterans Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia on charges of submitting fabricated documents.
Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath with Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh State Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath with Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digvijay Singh. (Photo: File/PTI)

Bhopal: In a setback to Congress’ attempt to revive the Vyapam issue involving corruptions in recruitments in government jobs and admissions in various medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh ahead of year-end Assembly elections in the state, a court in Bhopal on Wednesday directed to register FIRs against party veterans Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia on charges of submitting fabricated documents in connection with the case. 

The order by the district court here came in response to a private petition filed by advocate Santosh Sharma, who is also a member of legal cell of BJP shere, BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

 

Court ordered police to register FIRs against former chief minister Mr Singh, PCC president Mr Nath and Guna MP Mr Scindia apart from technological expert Prashant Pandey and submit copies of the FIR before it by October 4.

Tags: vyapam case, congress, digvijay singh, kamal nath, fir
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC initiates corruption probe against Umar Akmal over 2015 World Cup fixing claims

There was no clarity over where the 28-year-old reported the incident to ICC’s anti-corruption unit. (Photo: AFP)
 

Researchers develop tiny robot caterpillar to deliver drugs inside the body

It is made from silicon and is embedded with magnetic particles (Photo: YouTube)
 

Tidal art gallery deemed 'offensive to Islam' destroyed by police in Maldives

The artwork was made by British artist Jason deCaires Taylor (Photo: Facebook/Maldives Police Service)
 

Aston Martin Vantage launched in India; priced at Rs 2.95 crore

The new Vantage is a major step forward from its predecessor as far as design is concerned.
 

Here are creative ideas for an exotic pre-wedding shoot

It isn't rare to see couples happily reminisce their initial chemistry and relive that spark during a shoot. (Photos: Portfolio Studio)
 

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA

Addiction may be caused by an ancient virus still lingering in our DNA. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Several booked for public smoking

Dr K. Anusha, head of the NTCT team, along with other officials, during the raid conducted conducted in Panjagutta area on Wednesday.

It’s fraud on Constitution, says Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice DY Chandrachud.

PIL against N Chandrababu Naidu withdrawn

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad High Court turns down plea on rythu bandhu scheme

Hyderabad High Court

Telangana: Largest thundercloud forms from sea to city

The forecast of heavy rainfall associated with thunder and lightning is likely to continue for the next 48 hours. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham