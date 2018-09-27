DMK president MK Stalin undergoes ‘minor surgical procedure’

DMK President M K Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said. (Photo: File)

Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin underwent a "minor surgical procedure", a corporate hospital said Thursday.

Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said.

"He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon," the hospital said.

MDMK chief Vaiko, who visited the hospital, said Stalin was doing well.