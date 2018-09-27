Court room turns drawing room, proceedings will now be streamed live

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court’s decision to take the court room into the drawing room, by ordering live streaming of court proceedings, was welcomed in legal circles.

The Supreme Court has restricted telecast of sensitive cases involving matrimonial, sexual abuse and POCSO cases. High Courts were directed consider live streaming subject to availability of technology and resources.

Welcoming the order, Prof. V. Balakista Reddy, and Proctor of Nalsar, said clients would now have an opportunity to assess the performance of their counsels and judges reactions’ to a point advanced by them.

“It will build skills of court craft among the students of law. Even advocates can learn how to open a case and stand firm on legs while addressing the bench. Virtual courts is the future and this move would pave for Indian judiciary in that direction,” Prof. Reddy said.

Senior High Court advocate Jandhyala Ravishankar said live streaming would help lawyers who were facing disciplinary action from Bar Councils. “Advocates have no chance to show what actually transpired between them and the judge,” he said.

Mr Ravishankar said he welcomed live streaming and looked forward to open court justice in letter and spirit. High Courts should also follow the Supreme Court and get ready for live telecast of hearings, he added.

Justice D.Y. Chandrachud who wrote a separate judgement on a writ petition filed by Supreme Court advocate Indira Jaising and others, listed out model guidelines for live streaming and archiving of the feed. He observed, “For lawyers and judges familiar with the cocoon of a physical court room, live-streaming would require attitudinal changes. They include the maintenance of order and sequencing of oral arguments.”

Chief Justice Dipak Misra observed, “In recognising that court proceedings ought to be live streamed, this court is mindful of and has strived to balance the various interests regarding administration of justice, including open justice, dignity and privacy of the participants to the proceedings and the majesty and decorum of the Courts.”