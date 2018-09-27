Car runs over boy tying shoelaces, watch what happens next

The footage recorded on September 24, was captured around 7 in the evening and is being circulated widely on social media. (Screengrab | Twitter | @BlrCityPolice)

Bengaluru: A young boy had a miraculous escape after a car ran over him as seen in a security video that has been tweeted by the Bengaluru city police.

In the video, captured on a CCTV camera, some boys can be seen playing on the road when one of the boys sits down to tie his shoelaces. At that moment, a woman enters her vehicle, a Wagon R, and starts to drive, apparently without noticing the boy.

The grey-coloured car, with its left front door open, hits the boy and keeps moving. The boy can be seen vanishing under the wheels, but seconds later, gets up with no visible signs of injury and runs towards his friends.

The boy’s friends were seen playing while the incident took place.

It teaches us more than what we are just watching.... 🏎️🚗 pic.twitter.com/9XSDfuGU6b — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 27, 2018

The footage recorded on September 24, was captured around 7 in the evening and is being circulated widely on social media. The Bengaluru City Police tweeted it with the caption, "It teaches us more than what we are just watching...."

A huge debate initiated soon after the video started doing rounds online. While some want the woman arrested, others question the parents for letting their children play on the road.