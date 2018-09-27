search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Car runs over boy tying shoelaces, watch what happens next

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 1:30 pm IST
The grey-coloured car, with its left front door open, hits the boy and keeps moving.
The footage recorded on September 24, was captured around 7 in the evening and is being circulated widely on social media. (Screengrab | Twitter | @BlrCityPolice)
 The footage recorded on September 24, was captured around 7 in the evening and is being circulated widely on social media. (Screengrab | Twitter | @BlrCityPolice)

Bengaluru: A young boy had a miraculous escape after a car ran over him as seen in a security video that has been tweeted by the Bengaluru city police.

In the video, captured on a CCTV camera, some boys can be seen playing on the road when one of the boys sits down to tie his shoelaces. At that moment, a woman enters her vehicle, a Wagon R, and starts to drive, apparently without noticing the boy.

 

The grey-coloured car, with its left front door open, hits the boy and keeps moving. The boy can be seen vanishing under the wheels, but seconds later, gets up with no visible signs of injury and runs towards his friends.

The boy’s friends were seen playing while the incident took place.

 

 

The footage recorded on September 24, was captured around 7 in the evening and is being circulated widely on social media. The Bengaluru City Police tweeted it with the caption, "It teaches us more than what we are just watching...."

A huge debate initiated soon after the video started doing rounds online. While some want the woman arrested, others question the parents for letting their children play on the road. 

Tags: cctv footage, car runs over boy, bengaluru, bengaluru police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HIV trials show new treatment could suppress virus for six months

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania attempted the same in 2016 with one strain, but the virus quickly became wise to the treatment, and resisted it.
 

Watch: Bhuvneshwar, Rashid Khan, Shahzad, Harbhajan console crying young Indian fan

Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad also clicked pictures with the little one to brighten up his mood. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

That’s brutal! Pakistan taxi provider takes a dig at Sarfraz Ahmed post Asia Cup exit

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has come under fire following his team’s exit from the Asia Cup after a 37-run loss to Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, telecast, timing and more

India are yet to lose a match in the tournament, having recently been involved in a thrilling tie against Afghanistan in what was MS Dhoni’s 200th ODI as skipper. (Photo: AP)
 

McDonald's says classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredients

McDonald's USA on Wednesday announced that its iconic burgers, including the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, no longer have artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asked to file rape case against friend: Woman assaulted by UP cop recalls horror

'Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation,' the Meerut Superintendent of Police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

DMK president MK Stalin undergoes ‘minor surgical procedure’

DMK President M K Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said. (Photo: File)

Vice Chief of Air Force accidentally shoots self in thigh, stable after surgery

Sources said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. (Photo: PTI)

Husband not master of woman: SC strikes down 158-yr-old Adultery law

CJI Dipak Misra said that Section 497 of the IPC is manifestly arbitrary the way it deals with women. (Photo: File)

Is mosque integral to Islam? Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case today

Supreme Court is likely to deliver verdict on a batch of pleas by Muslim groups on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking reconsideration by a larger bench, the observations made by it in a 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham