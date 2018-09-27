search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Asked to file rape case against friend: Woman assaulted by UP cop recalls horror

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : ANWESHA MITRA
Published Sep 27, 2018, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 1:04 pm IST
The DGP UP called the incident an 'act of gross imprudence' and said 'irresponsible, insensitive behaviour by cops would not be tolerated'.
'Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation,' the Meerut Superintendent of Police said. (Photo: Screengrab)
 'Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation,' the Meerut Superintendent of Police said. (Photo: Screengrab)

Meerut: A departmental inquiry has been initiated after a video of police officials in Uttar Pradesh abusing and assaulting a Hindu woman, allegedly for her 'relationship' with a Muslim man went viral.

"Departmental inquiry is underway. Their act in the video is also being investigated. Further action will be taken following findings of investigation," the Meerut Superintendent of Police said.

 

The 29-second video showed male police officers asking why she was in a relationship with Muslim man when there are so many Hindu men around. A female constable was also seen in the video, slapping the woman repeatedly and removing the scarf used by the woman to cover her face.

Speaking to news agency ANI on Thursday, the woman who was assaulted said that the duo had been sitting and studying when members of Bajrang Dal came, locked her in a room and beat the man up. She added that she was asked for an ID and that they were taunted about their different religions.

"How will you get married? He's Muslim,you're Hindu", they were told.

When the police reached, the two were rescued and put in separate vehicles for transfer to the police station.

"They (the police) misbehaved with me. In the police station, a woman asked me to file a rape complaint against him. My family and I refused," she added.

Following the incident, the Meerut SP had said that the officials involved in the incident, Head Constable Salek Chand, Constable Neetu Singh, lady Constable Priyanka had been suspended. A report regarding Home Guard Sainserpal was also sent to District Commandant Home Guard. 

"Such behaviour shall never be tolerated," he had said.

OP Singh, the Director General of Police in UP also tweeted on the incident on Thursday, calling it an "act of gross imprudence".

"The Meerut incident is an act of gross imprudence by few errant cops. Irresponsible and insensitive behaviour by UP cops would not be tolerated. A job of a policeman is to maintain highest standards of probity which must be upheld at all times. Corrective action is being taken," he wrote.

Tags: uttar pradesh police, police harass woman
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HIV trials show new treatment could suppress virus for six months

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania attempted the same in 2016 with one strain, but the virus quickly became wise to the treatment, and resisted it.
 

Watch: Bhuvneshwar, Rashid Khan, Shahzad, Harbhajan console crying young Indian fan

Afghanistan players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shahzad also clicked pictures with the little one to brighten up his mood. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic

Newlyweds return from honeymoon to find their house wrapped in pink plastic. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

That’s brutal! Pakistan taxi provider takes a dig at Sarfraz Ahmed post Asia Cup exit

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has come under fire following his team’s exit from the Asia Cup after a 37-run loss to Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 final, India vs Bangladesh: Live streaming, telecast, timing and more

India are yet to lose a match in the tournament, having recently been involved in a thrilling tie against Afghanistan in what was MS Dhoni’s 200th ODI as skipper. (Photo: AP)
 

McDonald's says classic burgers no longer have artificial ingredients

McDonald's USA on Wednesday announced that its iconic burgers, including the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, no longer have artificial preservatives, artificial flavors or added colors from artificial sources. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK president MK Stalin undergoes ‘minor surgical procedure’

DMK President M K Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday night, a press statement from Apollo Hospitals in Chennai said. (Photo: File)

Vice Chief of Air Force accidentally shoots self in thigh, stable after surgery

Sources said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery. (Photo: PTI)

Husband not master of woman: SC strikes down 158-yr-old Adultery law

CJI Dipak Misra said that Section 497 of the IPC is manifestly arbitrary the way it deals with women. (Photo: File)

Is mosque integral to Islam? Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya case today

Supreme Court is likely to deliver verdict on a batch of pleas by Muslim groups on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking reconsideration by a larger bench, the observations made by it in a 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam. (Photo: File)

As US starts deportation process from Oct, here's how it will impact H-1B holders

Under the new rule, they will issue notices to appear (NTA) to people whose applications regarding visa extension or changes in status have been denied. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham