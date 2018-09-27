3 encounters break out in Jammu and Kashmir, operations underway

In Noorbagh, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar, a gunfight broke out after security forces launched an operation following inputs that some terrorists could be taking shelter at a house in the area. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Security forces launched three encounters against militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

An Army soldier, a civilian and a terrorist were killed in the encounter, reports NDTV.

"Operation was launched based on specific information. We have lost one soldier and one terrorist has been killed in the operation," a senior police officer was quoted by NDTV as saying.

As a precautionary measure, internet service has been suspended in Anatnag, Srinagar and Budgam districts where the encounter broke out.

In Noorbagh, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar, a gunfight broke out after security forces launched an operation following inputs that some terrorists could be taking shelter at a house in the area. According to reports, the owner of the house was killed during the operation.

Soon after the encounter broke out, terrorists escaped from the house and are believed to be hiding in a nearby place. A search operation is underway to track them down, police said.

The second encounter was at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district of the Kashmir division. According to reports, security forces have gunned down one militant.

The firing has stopped and a search operation is on.

In the third encounter, security forces are engaging three terrorists who have taken control of a religious place in Budgam’s Chadoora after they fled from a house where they were taking shelter.

"We have called local elders to persuade the terrorists to come out of the religious place. There was a brief exchange of firing," a senior police officer was quoted by NDTV as saying said.