2 days ahead of 2016 surgical strike anniversary, govt releases fresh video

New Delhi: A fresh video of surgical strike of 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC) has been released, two days ahead of the second anniversary of the operation.

According to government sources, the video shows that terror launch pads being bombarded and destroyed by Indian soldiers.

#WATCH: More visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/GZSMH5Hct6 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

The surgical strike was India's response to the 2016 Uri attack. It was on September 18, 2016 when four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.

Avenging the attack, on September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists.

Earlier this week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had asserted that another surgical strike should be conducted on terror launch pads across the LoC.