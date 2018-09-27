search on deccanchronicle.com
2 days ahead of 2016 surgical strike anniversary, govt releases fresh video

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2018, 4:03 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Video shows terror launch pads being destroyed by Indian soldiers. The strike was India's response to Uri attack.
On September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists. (Photo: Twitter | @ANI)
 On September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists.

New Delhi: A fresh video of surgical strike of 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC) has been released, two days ahead of the second anniversary of the operation.

According to government sources, the video shows that terror launch pads being bombarded and destroyed by Indian soldiers.

 

 

 

 

The surgical strike was India's response to the 2016 Uri attack. It was on September 18, 2016 when four Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.

Avenging the attack, on September 29, the Indian Army conducted surgical strike across LoC in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists.

 

 

Earlier this week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had asserted that another surgical strike should be conducted on terror launch pads across the LoC.

