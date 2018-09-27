10,000-km run to mobilise funds for rehab/rebuilding of Kerala

The plan is to get connected with at least 200 runners who could possibly do 5 km twice a week (or a target that one is comfortable with) for 5 to 6 weeks.

Thiruvananthapuram: #RunToKerala, a campaign for a 10,000-km run, equivalent to distance between Kerala and London, is being organised through social media by a group of marathoners across countries to raise funds for the rehab/rebuilding of Kerala. Runners could be from anywhere in the world. The run starts on September 29 and and finishes on November 10.

The plan is to get connected with at least 200 runners who could possibly do 5 km twice a week (or a target that one is comfortable with) for 5 to 6 weeks. There might be people who will do more running or less running, but every distance counts. Each individual will boost the campaign on her/his own Facebook page and other means possible to raise funds and raise awareness to others about this cause.

“Within 6 to 8 weeks we should be able cover 10,000km!” says international marathoner Ashok Kumar. “The target is a minimum of £10,000 for the CM Distress Relief Fund by involving people across the world. If each person can commit to raise a minimum of around Rs 5,000/ £50/ $65 we could easily achieve this target.

“Our UK charity partner is British Malayali Char-ity Foundation, which is a registered charity in UK and the UK Govt will top up an extra 25 per cent to all donations if the donor is a UK taxpayer. Our fundraising partner is VirginMoney. Any one keen to participate and support, please join us. Let’s do it”.

HOW TO JOIN THE RUN

Those who like to join the running campaign, drop an email to runtokerala@gmail.com

An activation link using would be sent, which one may register your details against the fund raising campaign. Join the Strava test club that will be replaced by live campaign closer to date

Organisers are using Strava to track the runs. Install Strava on phone/watch and join the test club.

Strava Test Club: https://www.strava.com/clubs/472828…

Link for fund raising page, share email address to join the running campaign

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/RunToKerala

Aspirant runners may use social media links on fund raising page to spread the message with your friends and families.Join the campaign on Facebook and Instagram and invite your friends to join fb.com/runtokerala / instagram: @runtokerala

Participants and distance covered are centrally monitored. On average one runner is to cover 50 km in 6 weeks. One may do it in the park, on the road, in the gym, anywhere.