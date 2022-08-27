  
Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2022 Jharkhand governor l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jharkhand governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 27, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2022, 10:33 am IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)
 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the order of disqualification of Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Members of the state's ruling coalition will gather for the third round of meeting in the morning at the chief minister's residence in the midst of intense speculation about the political fate of Soren, whose assembly membership hangs in balance over a mining lease case.

"The governor will sign the disqualification order today and it will be sent to the ECI," a Raj Bhavan source told PTI.

Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday claimed that the ECI has recommended Soren's disqualification as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself, but there has been no official confirmation yet.

The legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition, who had held marathon meetings on Friday morning and evening, will again meet around 11 AM on Saturday to chalk out further strategies.

Sources in the ruling alliance said that strategies were being chalked out to ensure there was no threat to the government.

Insiders in the Congress, a crucial ally in the JMM-led ruling coalition, had said that "ring-fencing" of MLAs by parking them in a resort in a "friendly state" such as West Bengal, Bihar or Chhattisgarh is being considered as an option to prevent legislator poaching by the BJP.

However, they said a decision on the future course of action can be taken once the governor communicates to them the ECI's opinion on the possible disqualification of Soren as an MLA.

Soren, who was in Latehar on Friday to attend a programme, lashed out at the Centre for "unleashing" all constitutional agencies to "de-stabilise a democratically elected government".

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president said "satanic forces" were all out to execute evil designs.

He later tweeted, "The Centre has unleashed all agencies on me after I asked for legitimate Rs 1.36 lakh crore dues which are pending to the state. When they saw that they cannot harm me, they are trying to harass 'Guruji' (Shibu Soren), who is in a certain age bracket, to get to me."

The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating Section 9(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The clause states that "a person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that government".

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to the EC, as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion".

The ruling coalition has 49 MLAs in the 81-member Assembly.

The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MLAs, the Congress 18 legislators, and the RJD one. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs in the House.

The coalition partners had on Thursday claimed that there was no threat to the government.

The JMM had exuded confidence that Soren will remain the chief minister for full term till 2024. 

...
Tags: cm hemant soren, jharkhand mukti morcha, jharkhand political crisis, jharkhand governor ramesh bais
Location: India, Jharkhand


Related Stories

EC may disqualify Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren as MLA
Soren mining lease: Political temperatures soar in Jharkhand

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo: PTI file image)

We will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge

All the 11 directors of the bank, belonging to the Telugu Desam Party, got elected unanimously and one of them, Maddipatla Siva Ramakrishna became chairman of the bank.. (Representational image: AFP)

Tension at Kovvuru urban bank as elected body dissolved

News

Accident reveals illegal transport of turtles

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India on Saturday. (ANI)

Justice UU Lalit takes oath as 49th Chief Justice of India



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Take proactive steps to lift FIFA ban on AIFF: SC to Centre

Supreme Court (ANI)

China disregarding border pacts, says EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses Indian community in Sao Paulo. (PTI Photo)

SC to review PMLA verdict which upheld ED's powers, sends notice to Centre

Supreme Court (PTI)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

Government blocks eight YouTube channels over misinformation

The Centre on Thursday ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly using
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->