Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 West Bengal post-pol ...
Nation, Current Affairs

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 9 FIRs, sets up 4 SITs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Aug 27, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 7:26 am IST
One of the nine cases filed so far is about the alleged murder of a young BJP trade union worker
People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)
 People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kolkata: Launching its probe into the West Bengal post-poll violence, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday registered nine first information reports after an order by a five-judge bench of the Calcutta high court last week. It plans to lodge more cases in the days to come on the basis of information provided by the state police.

The CBI, according to sources, has also set up four special investigation teams (SITs), which includes special crime branch officers, and will open camp offices in districts to probe the cases on the charges of murder and rape for which it has started recording statements of the family members of the deceased and affected persons.

 

Fearing disruption and resistance by ruling Trinamul Congress workers during the probe, the Union home ministry has allotted four companies of the CRPF for the security of CBI officials in the state.

Among the four CRPF companies, two companies have been deputed for the protection of the CBI officials in Kolkata, sources said, adding that the remaining two will accompany the CBI teams during their visits in the districts for their probe.

One of the nine cases filed so far is about the alleged murder of a young BJP trade union worker, Abhijit Sarkar, by a group of TMC workers by lynching at Narkeldanga in north Kolkata after the announcement of the Assembly election results on May 2. The statement of his older brother Bishwajit was recorded at the CBI office in the CGO Complex at Salt Lake a few days ago.

 

At around 11.15 am on Thursday, that coincided with Abhijit’s birthday, a CBI team of 20 officers, led by a joint director, and a Kolkata Police team visited the victim’s house at Narkeldanga. In Bishwajit’s presence, two female CBI officers recorded the statement of his mother.

Other officers collected Abhijit’s video and call recordings in his mobile phone of May 2. CCTV footage of that day showed Sarkar being dragged from the house and beaten up on the street that led to a BJP party office in the area, the CBI discovered.

 

Later, the CBI team visited the house of another slain BJP worker, Jai Prakash Yadav, at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas at around 2.10 pm and questioned his family members. They also inspected the spot where bombs were hurled at Yadav by TMC workers on June 8 which had claimed his life.

...
Tags: post-poll violence west bengal, west bengal post-poll violence
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 27 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

There are 17 checkposts in Karnataka-Kerala border at Dakshina Kannada. (Photo: PTI/File)

Forged negative RT-PCR certificates found to enter state at Kerala-Karnataka border

The state set a national record of administering the highest number of 13.26 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine on a single day on June 21. Representational Image. (AP)

Andhra Pradesh keeps COVID vaccine record without much wastage

Rakul Preet Singh (Image credit: Social media)

ED proactive on Tollywood drugs case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Was everything great during Congress rule?: K'taka Minister on Mysuru gang-rape case

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. (ANI Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

India to become global drone hub by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI Photo)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->