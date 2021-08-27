Rs 10 L for Covid orphans in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: With the third wave of corona infections staring in the face, the plight of children who lost their parents in the previous waves of the infection remains unaddressed. Specially, children below the age of 10 who lost one parent (father or mother) are in a pitiable position.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for each child who lost both the parents due to corona. At least 20 children lost both parents and hundreds of children lost their single parent -- father or mother.

Child Development Services (ICDS) Kurnool district project director Praveena said nine children were confirmed to have become orphans, in a detailed verification of those who lost both their parents. As many as 359 children have been identified as semi-orphans across the district so far.

She said the government has given Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to nine orphans but no semi-orphan got any financial aid. The 10 lakh ex-gratia was deposited in bank accounts specially opened by officials in the name of such orphans.

The government is extending financial assistance to the semi-orphan children who lost their parents -- either father or mother -- due to the Covid under the Sponsorship Scheme. In this scheme, the semi orphan child can get Rs 500 every month through their bank account to defray their monthly expenses.

Till now, no semi-orphan child got any benefit in this scheme and officials have sent a proposal to the government to facilitate this. “We are waiting to approve and sanction the amount under the sponsorship fund,” the PD added.

Childline 1098 project district coordinator Sunkanna said that with the help of several line departments like juvenile welfare, police, revenue, childline1098, labour, medical department and all teams including Grama Sachivalayam staff were making house-to-house survey to list the Covid orphans and semi-orphans across the district.

After listing them, they were produced as orphans before the child welfare committee as per set guidelines. A maximum number of these orphans and semi-orphans showed a willingness to stay with their relatives like grandparents, uncles, and other blood relatives, instead of shelter homes.

The project coordinator appealed to the public to inform and call childline 1098 for a toll-free number if they find any orphan or semi-orphan child in their localities.