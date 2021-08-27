Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 Over 4.05 cr Covid v ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Over 4.05 cr Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2021, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 6:19 pm IST
The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. (AP Photo)
 The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: More than 4.05 crore Covid vaccine doses are still available with states and Union Territories for inoculation, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 58.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union Territories so far and more than 17.64 lakh doses are in the pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

 

It said more than 4.05 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories for inoculation.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states and Union Territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

 

...
Tags: covid vaccination, union territories, vaccine doses
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

India closely monitoring situation in Afghanistan: MEA

Jana Sena Party Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairperson, Nadendla Manohar. (ANI Photo)

AP's Jana Sena to launch digital campaign in Sept over condition of roads in state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala CM rejects criticism against state's COVID management as 'unwanted'

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu launches the ‘Vaccinate India Programme’ at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka to start five lakh COVID-19 jabs daily from September 1: CM Bommai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SEC recommends Phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's Covid vaccine candidate

The trials will be done at 10 sites in India. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22. (Photo: AFP/File)

Mysuru gang rape case: Haven't taken statement from victim yet, says ADGP

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy (ANI)

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->