Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 Officials begin surv ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Officials begin survey for Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2021, 3:14 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 3:14 am IST
Dalit families give grand welcome to survey teams
Each family, in the constituency, would get Rs 10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by Chief Minister K. (Twitter)
 Each family, in the constituency, would get Rs 10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by Chief Minister K. (Twitter)

Karimnagar: Dalit community members decorated their colonies and houses and beat drums to welcome officials, who started a household survey on Friday for implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency.

Data shows 20,929 Dalit families live in the constituency. Each family would get Rs 10 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao at an event held in Shalapally village of Jammikunta mandal on August 16. The constituency is set for a bypoll soon.

 

The district administration had given training to the staff in doing the survey and selection of beneficiaries under the scheme. Some 350 government staff participated in the survey, each covering 30 to 50 houses a day. The officials also conducted a grama sabha and received objections from the people as advised by collector Karnan.

SC Corporation chairman Banda Srinivas along with Ward 13 councillor Kondra Naresh gave a milk bath (abhishekam) to the flexi of Chief Minister for introducing the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Indiranagar and gave a warm welcome to the officials.

 

Srinivas said the scheme was started by the CM to improve the lives of the Dalits. “Selecting the Huzurabad constituency under this pilot project is a gift given by the CM to the Dalits here.”

Revenue divisional officer Ravinder Rao said officials from the revenue department and from various banks are participating in the survey. The survey will be completed by September 3. After this, the officials will prepare a report and submit it to the government. All eligible Dalit families would get Rs10 lakh each deposited in their bank accounts, he said.

 

Officials will explain to the Dalit families how they would generate income with the units meant for them. Special officers and supporting officers along with cluster and resource persons must work in coordination with each other to make the pilot project a grand success in the Huzurabad constituency, he said.

...
Tags: huzurabad constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Latest From Nation

Various migratory birds including flamingos visit this sanctuary every year for breeding. (Twitter)

Pulicat bird sanctuary records1.8 lakh bird arrivals in past one year

He said that crop compensation is being paid to tenant farmers in Amaravati regularly. He said that 16,000 people would be given houses in Rajamahendravaram. — FacebookBot

Visakhapatnam will be the capital city, asserts Botsa

The CM said that society had discriminated against Dalits and made them live in poverty. (Twitter)

Will strive hard for development of dalits 'until my last breath': KCR

Rahul had taken Rs. 6 crore promising to provide a post-graduate medical seat to Ch. Gayatri’s daughter. But he failed in getting the seat for Gayatri’s daughter. — Representational image/IANS

Police arrest seven for businessman’s murder



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Afghans arriving in India will get 6-month visa, govt will 'take it from there': MEA

A senior official on Thursday had said that the intelligence agencies anticipated that the stolen visas could be misused amid chaos in the neighbouring country. (Representational Photo:AFP)

SEC recommends Phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's Covid vaccine candidate

The trials will be done at 10 sites in India. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

Kejriwal announces Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for 'Desh ke Mentors' programme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Sonu Sood (ANI)

India to become global drone hub by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->