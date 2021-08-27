Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 Mysuru gang rape cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mysuru gang rape case: Haven't taken statement from victim yet, says ADGP

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2021, 11:15 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 11:15 am IST
The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy (ANI)
 Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy (ANI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police said that they are yet to take a statement from the victim, who was gang-raped on the foothills of Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Pratap Reddy to investigate the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old MBA student.

 

The ADGP said, "We haven't taken the victim's statement yet. We cannot comment at this point as the investigation is underway. We have collected some information from the spot."

The police have registered a case under Sections 376 (D) (gang rape) and 397 (robbery) of the IPC. "We have formed five teams to solve the case and also called teams from other districts. We will submit a report to the government," he said.

The ADGP also said that incident happened between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

...
Tags: chamundi hills, karnataka police, ganga rape, mysore gang rape case
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. | (Photo: Facebook/Araga Jnanendra)

Karnataka Home Minister withdraws insensitive comments on Mysuru rape case

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Kabul attacks reinforce need for world to stand unitedly against terrorism: India

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in the presence of Kerala Minister for Health Veena George, during State's first drive-through vaccination, at Government Womens college in Thiruvananthapuram, August 19, 2021. (PTI)

COVID-19: India adds 44,658 new cases, 496 fresh fatalities

Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for Covid-19 tests in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

COVID-19 transmission within homes is on the rise: Kerala health minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka Home Minister withdraws insensitive comments on Mysuru rape case

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. | (Photo: Facebook/Araga Jnanendra)

Kerala govt faces flak from political parties, health experts over rising COVID cases

Relatives mourn the death of a Covid patient in Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Kabul attacks reinforce need for world to stand unitedly against terrorism: India

Wounded Afghans lie on a bed at a hospital after a deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->