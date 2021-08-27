Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 IMD predicts heavy r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD predicts heavy rain in Kerala, issues orange alert for 6 districts

PTI
Published Aug 27, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 7:25 pm IST
The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30
The weatherman recorded 13 cm rain at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12 cm rain at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, 11 cm each at Aluva and Keerampara ARG, both in Ernakulam district. (PTI Photo)
 The weatherman recorded 13 cm rain at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12 cm rain at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, 11 cm each at Aluva and Keerampara ARG, both in Ernakulam district. (PTI Photo)

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alert for six districts of Kerala on August 28 and 29 and forecast extremely heavy rainfall.

The weatherman has also issued a Yellow alert to all other districts in the state tomorrow.

 

Orange alert was issued for the districts of Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur on August 28 by the IMD, which predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" of around 20 cm.

Also, the IMD issued Orange alert for the districts of Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad on Sunday while other districts in the state have been warned with a Yellow alert.

"The southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala," the IMD website read and said rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep.

 

The weatherman recorded 13 cm rain at Kozha in Kottayam district, 12 cm rain at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, 11 cm each at Aluva and Keerampara ARG, both in Ernakulam district.

The IMD has also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea till August 30.

"Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over Southwest and West Central Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," the MeT said.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

 

...
Tags: orange alert, india meteorological department, heavy rain
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

A senior official on Thursday had said that the intelligence agencies anticipated that the stolen visas could be misused amid chaos in the neighbouring country. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Afghans arriving in India will get 6-month visa, govt will 'take it from there': MEA

The plea has sought directions to the Central Water Commission to reject and return the Detailed Project Report for the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir cum Drinking Water Project filed by Karnataka. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu moves SC to restrain Karnataka from proceeding with Mekedatu reservoir

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)

MK Stalin announces Rs 317 cr package for Lankan Tamil refugees

TRS Chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Foundation stone of TRS office in Delhi to be laid on Sept 2



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India closely monitoring situation in Afghanistan: MEA

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

Over 4.05 cr Covid vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Health Ministry

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. (AP Photo)

SEC recommends Phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's Covid vaccine candidate

The trials will be done at 10 sites in India. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to pleas by FB, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->