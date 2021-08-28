Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 Footfalls increasing ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Footfalls increasing at AP airports despite Covid threat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 28, 2021, 3:48 am IST
Updated Aug 28, 2021, 3:48 am IST
Most passengers arriving at these airports had been from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar
Among all, Tirupati airport recorded a significant growth in both passenger footfalls and aircraft movements. (Twitter)
 Among all, Tirupati airport recorded a significant growth in both passenger footfalls and aircraft movements. (Twitter)

Tirupati: After being crippled by Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, almost all airports in Andhra Pradesh are getting back on their feet, with domestic passenger footfalls significantly increasing every month.

Going by Airports Authority of India’s (AAI) traffic report, all six airports in AP – Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, Cuddapah and Kurnool, have witnessed better patronage last month with nearly 2,02,717 passengers using the domestic flight services. This is against 1,21,646 and 79,000 passenger footfalls in June and May this year.

 

As per AAI data, 2,808 flights have been operated to and from these six airports in July, as against 1,850 and 1,667 aircrafts movements in June and May this year. In all, Vizag airport stood first in operation of flights and passenger load compared to other airports in the state, including Vijayawada and Tirupati international airports.

As many as 908 flights operated to and from Vizag airport in July, compared to Vijayawada 616, Rajamahendravaram 562, Tirupati 508, Cuddapah 104 and Kurnool 110. In June and May, 592 and 652 flights had operated to and from Vizag, followed by 394 and 323 from Vijayawada, 478 and 316 from Rajamahendravaram, 242 and 228 from Tirupati, 25 and 64 from Cuddapah, and 98 and 84 from Kurnool.

 

Around this time last month, 1,02,577 passengers used domestic flight services from Vizag airport, 39,901 from Vijayawada; 19,682 from Rajamahendravaram; 36,137 from Tirupati; 1,859 from Cuddapah and 2,562 from Kurnool. In June, these airports – in the same order – witnessed 63,634; 25,149; 13,226; 16,947; 627; 2,063 passenger footfalls respectively. In May, they witnessed 44,904; 16,228; 9,061; 6,698; 650 and 1,459 passenger footfalls.

According to sources, most passengers arriving at these airports had been from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Varanasi and Bhubaneswar.

 

Airports are gradually recovering with fall in Covid-19 cases. Easing of curbs by most states has led to more people taking to the skies. Among all, Tirupati airport recorded a significant growth in both passenger footfalls and aircraft movements. Compared to June, Tirupati airport registered 113.2 percent increase in passenger footfalls and 109.9 percent increase in flight movements during July.

...
Tags: ap airports
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Ruling party leaders and the cadre are confident that the development would pave the way for establishing the judicial capital in Kurnool. But opposition leaders are claiming that it requires approval of the Supreme Court to shift the High Court. — DC file photo

Government okays SHRC headquarters in Kurnool

Traffic from DBR Mills towards Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Goshala, Kavadiguda, Jabbar Complex and Bible House. — DC Image/Surenderreddy Singireddy

Traffic restrictions at Tank Bund on Sunday evenings

When the couple came to know that CM Chandrasekhar Rao is visiting Karimnagar district, the couple met KCR with the help of Choppadandi MLA Ravi and desired that the CM name their boy Taraka Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KCR names son of MPP couple Taraka Rama Rao

News

Work without pay by forest temporary staff for 4 months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Afghans arriving in India will get 6-month visa, govt will 'take it from there': MEA

A senior official on Thursday had said that the intelligence agencies anticipated that the stolen visas could be misused amid chaos in the neighbouring country. (Representational Photo:AFP)

SEC recommends Phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's Covid vaccine candidate

The trials will be done at 10 sites in India. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

Kejriwal announces Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for 'Desh ke Mentors' programme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Sonu Sood (ANI)

India to become global drone hub by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->