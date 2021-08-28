Five students test Covid positive in Anantapur

At least five students tested Covid-19 positive in the district during random checks. (Photo:PTI)

ANANTAPUR: At least five students tested Covid-19 positive in the district during random checks. Three of them are from Tadipathri and two from Somandepalli Mandal.

The education department has alerted all schools and asked them to take preventive measures. Department officials clarified that the five students were barred from attending classes.

Sources said that in Tadipathri two students are from a private high school while the third is from a government school.

Medical and health teams from PHCs, urban health centres, and gram sachivalayam centres have been collecting random samples from teachers and students from all schools. There is a particular watch on people coming from villages on the Karnataka border.

Meanwhile, collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan is keen on one hundred per cent vaccination of the 18+ age group for whom Anantpur administration launched a vaccination drive on Thursday.

The village and ward sachivalayams were particularly directed to ensure that students from degree and engineering colleges and three universities would all be vaccinated, said district medical and health officer Dr. Kameswara Prasad.