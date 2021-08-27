Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2021 COVID-19 transmissio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 transmission within homes is on the rise: Kerala health minister

ANI
Published Aug 27, 2021, 9:06 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2021, 9:06 am IST
A study conducted by the department of health showed that 35 per cent of cases were transmitted within homes
Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for Covid-19 tests in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Health workers collect swab samples from corporation employees for Covid-19 tests in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday that the latest statistics show that the COVID-19 disease transmission within homes is increasing in the state.

According to the press release, a study conducted by the department of health showed that 35 per cent of cases were transmitted within homes.

 

"When a person in the house gets infected, it is transmitted to everyone in the house. This is because the home quarantine guidelines are not strictly followed. Only those who have required facilities at home can prefer home quarantine, others should shift to domiciliary covid care centers( DCC)," said Veena George in a press release.

The health minister asked people to strictly follow the instructions of the health department. Those who are in the home quarantine should not step out of the room. Everyone in the house should wear a mask. No one else should use the utensils or articles used by the patient. Everyone in the house should wash their hands frequently with soap to avoid transmission of virus.

 

The minister also released a set of directions that should be followed by the people to avoid the spread of the virus.

...
Tags: health minister veena george, veena george, kerala covid cases, kerala covid death toll, kerala covid deaths
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Horoscope 27 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Ramakrishnudu asserted that true democracy would flourish only when criminals were restrained from exercising undue influence in politics. — PTI

Telugu Desam demands speedier trials of CBI, ED cases

In the last two years, the government raised Rs 56,000 crore additionally, he said, and added that as the state required Rs 5,500 crore to meet wages and pension bills per month and Rs 3,500 crore for debt service. — PTI

Veerraju seeks white paper on AP’s financial status

The Malabar series of maritime exercises began in 1992 as a joint US-Indian naval exercise. (Photo: Twitter/@PRODefNgp)

Quad nations begin Malabar exercises

People injured in poll violence sit by the side of a road as a vehicle is set on fire by locals during Panchayat polls in Nadia district of West Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI registers 9 FIRs, sets up 4 SITs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala govt faces flak from political parties, health experts over rising COVID cases

Relatives mourn the death of a Covid patient in Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

5 forms, 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

The Drone Rules, 2021, have also prescribed easier process for transfer and deregistration of drones. (Representational Photo/AFP)

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

India to become global drone hub by 2030, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->