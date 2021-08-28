AP to sell 90 ml liquor, canned beer in border villages

Andhra Pradesh government on Friday permitted sale of 90 ml liquor bottled and canned beer through government-owned liquor outlets in border villages of the state. (Representational Photo:AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government on Friday permitted sale of 90 ml liquor bottled and canned beer through government-owned liquor outlets in border villages of the state. It is hoped this will curb smuggling of cheap liquor into AP from neighbouring states.

A decision to this effect has been taken at the 20th general body meeting of AP State Beverages Corporation, which was presided over by corporation chairman and special chief secretary Rajat Bhargava.

The meeting recommended regular inspection of government liquor retail outlets in border areas to set right any irregularities in sale of liquor. Price list of liquor will be prominently displayed at the stores to check any irregularities. Other decisions include real-time stock verification and transferring liquor stocks from one shop to another.

The meeting also decided to set up a special audit party by September 1 to function independently and check availability of liquor stocks.