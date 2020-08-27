156th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2020 UDAN scheme expanded ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UDAN scheme expanded to include remotest corners of India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 27, 2020, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 8:42 pm IST
Special boost is being given to connectivity in the North East
So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme.
 So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme.

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday approved 78 new routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN after three rounds of bidding.

"This will further enhance the connectivity to remote and regional areas of the country. The North Eastern Region, Hilly States and Islands have been given priority in the approval process for the new routes," a MoCA official said.

 

Special boost is being given to connectivity in the North East with routes from Guwahati to Tezu, Rupsi, Tezpur, Passighat, Misa and Shillong. People will be able to fly from Hissar to Chandigarh, Dehradun and Dharmshala under these UDAN routes.

Routes from Varanasi to Chitrakoot and Shravasti have also been approved while Agatti, Kavaratti and Minicoy islands of Lakshadweep will be connected by the new routes.

So far, 766 routes have been sanctioned under the UDAN scheme.

