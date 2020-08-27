COVID cases in Telangana continue to soar

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued to soar with the state registering its highest single day tally of Coronavirus infections — 3,018 — even as the number of active cases crossed the 25,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. As on Thursday, the total number of positive cases were 2,795.

The state Health department said that 8 persons have succumbed to the disease.

In its Covid-19 bulletin for the period between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the department said the fatalities have touched 788 while the overall cases across the state stands at 1,14,483.

The 24-hour period also saw the state registering its highest one-day testing at 60,386.

Meanwhile, the highest number of cases continued to be from the GHMC limits with 449 fresh positive cases being reported. The number of cases in the rest of Telangana too have registered a significant increase with Ranga Reddy district recording 268 cases. The cases recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri were 113, Nalgonda 164, Khammam 152, Warangal Urban 132, Nizamabad 112, Karim-nagar 136, Mancherial 106, and Jagityal 42 cases.

For the first time, the number of active cases crossed the 27,000 mark with the department saying 27,600 individuals were now under treatment for Covid-19.

Of these, 20,866 are either in home or institutional isolation. As many as 86,095 persons have recovered so far, the department said.