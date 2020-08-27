156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
Nation Current Affairs 27 Aug 2020 COVID cases in Telan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID cases in Telangana continue to soar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 27, 2020, 10:47 am IST
Updated Aug 27, 2020, 10:58 am IST
The state Health department said on Wednesday that 10 persons have succumbed to the disease
Representational picture (AFP photo)
 Representational picture (AFP photo)

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases in Telangana continued to soar with the state registering its highest single day tally of Coronavirus infections — 3,018 — even as the number of active cases crossed the 25,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. As on Thursday, the total number of positive cases were 2,795.

The state Health department said that 8 persons have succumbed to the disease.

 

In its Covid-19 bulletin for the period between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the department said the fatalities have touched 788 while the overall cases across the state stands at 1,14,483.

The 24-hour period also saw the state registering its highest one-day testing at 60,386.

Meanwhile, the highest number of cases continued to be from the GHMC limits with 449 fresh positive cases being reported. The number of cases in the rest of Telangana too have registered a significant increase with Ranga Reddy district recording 268 cases. The cases recorded in Medchal-Malkajgiri were 113, Nalgonda 164, Khammam 152, Warangal Urban 132, Nizamabad 112, Karim-nagar 136, Mancherial 106, and Jagityal 42 cases.

 

For the first time, the number of active cases crossed the 27,000 mark with the department saying 27,600 individuals were now under treatment for Covid-19.
Of these, 20,866 are either in home or institutional isolation. As many as 86,095 persons have recovered so far, the department said.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus status
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The SII has selected 15 sites in India to conduct the phase-2 trial of the vaccine.

Phase-2 human trial of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate begins in India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI photo)

Sino-Indian crisis most serious since 1962: MEA

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserted that a fair and inclusive COVID-19 vaccine access strategy should have been in place by now. (PTI Photo)

Government's unpreparedness alarming: Rahul on COVID vaccine access strategy

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar has been asked to monitor the search process personally.

KCR asks staff to hurry up to find new vice-chancellors



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Leopard kills five-year-old girl in Maharashtra, drags her into forest

Leopard kills five-year-old girl. (Representative Image)

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra acting like Super CM, alleges Congress

The Karnataka Congress holding the press conference.

Ahead of assembly session, 23 ministers and MLAs test COVID positive: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said twenty-three ministers and MLAs tested coronavirus positive. (PTI Photo)

Raigad building collapse: Death toll stands at 13; elderly woman rescued from debris

Rescue personnel sift through the rubble in search of survivors at the site where a five-storey apartment building collapsed, at Mahad in Raigad district. (PTI)

Amid fresh rise in coronavirus cases, Delhi CM Kejriwal announces slew of measures

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham